HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed there were 3,119 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 970,717 since March 2020.
Locally, confirmed new cases of COVID-19 rose by 43. Confirmed new cases rose by 17 in Northumberland and Lycoming counties, six in Columbia County, five in Snyder County and three in Union County. No new cases were reported in Montour County.
No new deaths were reported in those six counties.
There are 1,450 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 286 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19, health officials reported
Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 5-11 stood at 5.7%.
There were 65 new deaths for a total of 24,652 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since March 2020.
COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.
More than 3.7 million doses of vaccine have been administered across the state -- more vaccine administered than 44 other states.
More than 1.3 million Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated – with a seven-day moving average of 77,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.
This week, a total of 4,699,560 doses will have been allocated through March 20:
- 278,670 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.
- 242,270 second doses will have been allocated this week.
To date, of the 4,699,560 doses allocated through March 20, we have administered 3,735,484 doses total through March 15:
- First/single doses, 92 percent (2,486,324 administered of 2,705,155 allocated)
- Second doses, 63 percent (1,249,147 administered of 1,994,405 allocated)
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 7,099 cases (328 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 8,280 cases (254 deaths)
• Union County, 4,051 cases (83 deaths)
• Columbia County, 4,307 cases (125 deaths)
• Snyder County, 2,482 cases (82 deaths)
• Montour County, 1,632 cases (60 deaths)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.