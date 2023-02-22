LEWISBURG — The Weis Center for the Performing Arts will present two Irish ensembles in March: Danu on Friday, March 3 and Trinity Irish Dance Company on Friday, March 24. Both performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Concert Hall.

The Lewisburg Children’s Museum will offer free pre-Danu performance activities from 6:30 to 7:15, in the Atrium. Activities will include three crafts: Tie-dye shamrocks, Beaded Shamrocks and Celtic Heart Knots.

