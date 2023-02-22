LEWISBURG — The Weis Center for the Performing Arts will present two Irish ensembles in March: Danu on Friday, March 3 and Trinity Irish Dance Company on Friday, March 24. Both performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Concert Hall.
The Lewisburg Children’s Museum will offer free pre-Danu performance activities from 6:30 to 7:15, in the Atrium. Activities will include three crafts: Tie-dye shamrocks, Beaded Shamrocks and Celtic Heart Knots.
Bluebird Atelier will offer free pre-performance activities from 6:30 to 7:15 March 24 in the Atrium. Activities will include: Decorating a Celtic knot necklace and a dancing jointed paper doll.
Hailing from historic County Waterford, Ireland, Danú is a traditional Irish ensemble. For over two decades, Danú’s virtuosi players on flute, tin whistle, fiddle, button accordion, bouzouki and vocals (Irish and English) have performed around the globe and recorded seven critically acclaimed albums. Their live DVD, One Night Stand, was filmed at Vicar Street in Dublin. Winners of numerous awards from the BBC and Irish Music Magazine, Danú has toured throughout Europe, the Middle East and North America with stops at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Symphony Space in New York City, along with major concert engagements in the United Kingdom, India, Israel and across Europe.
Trinity Irish Dance Company features hard-driving percussive power, lightning-fast agility and aerial grace.
Tickets are also available in person from several locations, including 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays in the Weis Center lobby nd the CAP Center Box Office, located on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center.
For more information about this event, contact Lisa Leighton, marketing and outreach director, at 570-577-3727 or by e-mail at lisa.leighton@bucknell.edu.
