LEWISBURG — A dementia patient who was allegedly victimized by two employees of Heritage Springs Memory Care has filed a lawsuit against the facility, and several individuals associated with the facility.
The lawsuit — which seeks at least $250,000 in restitution — was filed this week in Union County on behalf of plaintiffs Alice K. Longenberger and her daughter, Lynn Fiedler. The suit was filed by the law firm of Murray, Stone and Wilson, of West Conshohocken.
Listed as defendants in the case are: Heritage Springs Memory Care and Heritage Springs Property, of Milton; T-Ross Brothers Construction, of Milton, owner/operators of the facility; Todd G. Ross, of Selinsgrove, an owner/operator of the facility; Tom E. Ross, of Greentown, an owner/operator of the facility; Tambra Speece, of Lewisburg, Heritage Springs administrator; Lennea Brown, of West Milton, Heritage Springs business manager; Christopher Helmrich, of Cogan Station, an owner/operator of the facility; Madison Cox, of Montgomery, a former employee of the facility; and a 17-year-old Montgomery boy, former owner of the facility.
Court documents state that Longenberger — a resident of the facility for 18 months — was subjected over the last eight months to "utter cruelty."
The lawsuit was filed following recent charges brought against Cox and the 17 year old, as the result of alleged incidents which occurred between Dec. 13 and April 18 at the facility, Farley Circle, Lewisburg.
Cox has been charged with 17 counts of abuse of care, as the result of a series of alleged incidents in which the two are accused of taking inappropriate photos and videos of residents.
"Ms. Longenberger was positioned by the staff of Heritage Springs Memory Care Center in compromising, unflattering and embarrassing positions, and then photographed and videotaped for the public to see," the lawsuit states. "Utilizing the popular yet abusive social media app Snapchat, defendants' employees (the teenager) and Madison Cox proliferated images and videos of... Ms. Longenberger as well as dozens of other residents."
While the two have been charged criminally, the lawsuit states the managers, owners and operators of Heritage Springs "are equally culpable in allowing such abusive conduct within their walls."
The lawsuit seeks $50,000 — or an amount "in excess of the compulsory arbitration limits... whichever is greater" — for each of five difference counts filed in the lawsuit.
One count alleges the facility failed to "hire, utilize, train and retain sufficient staff to meet the residents' needs... which caused Longenberger to suffer physical, mental and sexual abuse."
The suit states Longenberger's family regularly stayed after hours "due to the insufficient and untrained staff."
"Defendants' decision to charge exorbitant rent for what was effectively a warehouse for the cognitively impaired, as opposed to a functioning memory care center for those most in need of clinical care, is reprehensible," the lawsuit states.
Another count alleges that Longenberger sustained "serious personal injuries and damages" due to negligence by Cox and the teenager. It states the two were "intentional, outrageous, willful and wanton, and exhibited a reckless indifference to the health and well-being of Longenberger.
"The severity of the abuse inflicted upon (Longenberger) accelerated the deterioration of her health and physical condition, and resulted in physical and emotional injuries that caused her emotional trauma, mental anguish and suffering," the lawsuit states.
It also alleges that family members complained about "abusive staff members" to administrators on three separate occasions.
"The complaints were ignored, allowing the rampant abuse to continue," the suit alleges.
Another count alleges Cox and the teenager caused "offensive bodily contact" with Longenberger, which "resulted in physical, mental and emotional harm, including an offense to her sense of dignity."
The lawsuit demands a trial by jury.
Cox is awaiting a preliminary hearing on the criminal charges. It's scheduled to be held at 9 a.m. Aug. 24 before District Judge Jeff Rowe, of Lewisburg.
