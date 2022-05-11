MILTON — Renovations at Baugher Elementary could see Milton fifth graders moved to White Deer Elementary beginning with the 2022-2023 school year.
“We’re talking about a move of the fifth-grade classes here at Baugher Elementary School and taking them to White Deer Elementary School to provide some flexibility for spaces as we transition to different phases of the renovation project,” said Dr. Daphne Kirkpatrick, the district’s director of Education.
Kirkpatrick supplied board members with maps of White Deer Elementary from a presentation in March, showing how the school would be configured to accommodate the additional students.
Kirkpatrick said the decision to move fifth grade instead of kindergarten was based on class sizes, with fifth grade requiring the use of fewer classrooms. The temporary reconfiguration of elementary grade levels will require approval by the board.
“I just wanted to express my appreciation because, again, due to the work of this administrative team and many others, we’re not going to use pods and we just saved a million dollars. Thank you,” said board member Dr. Alvin Weaver, of the proposed reconfiguration.
Damion Spahr, of district construction management firm SitelogIQ, said there has been a delay receiving the final designs for Baugher elementary, which will push the presentation of costs and bidding on the project from June until July.
Spahr also said the original construction costs were budgeted at $8.3 million in 2019. Today the costs may have increased by as much as 30%. He is working with the design team to obtain the most benefit within the district’s budget and will not bid site work until after the summer due to high material costs.
Derrek Fink, business manager, gave a summary of the final budget for the 2022-2023 year, which he said contained no major changes from the proposed final budget adopted for advertisement by the board in April. Final expenditures are projected at $38.2 million, with revenue at $37.9 million, leaving a deficit of approximately $250,000, to be covered by the district’s fund balance.
The current proposed real estate tax increase for Northumberland County is 2.76%, which represents a $36.96 annual tax increase to a median value homeowner. The proposed increase for Union County is 2.14%, which represents a $39.94 annual tax increase to a median value homeowner.
Fink said thanks to a $42.19 increase in the 2022 Homestead/Farmstead property tax reduction, tax payers with a home value near or below the median will not see any increase in their tax bill.
The meeting opened with a presentation by Jeff Coup and Dave Edinger, members of the Milton Panthers Foundation, and Amanda Bradley, a fund development specialist. Coup made two requests to the board on behalf of the education foundation. The first was to move scholarship funds and all other funds from school booster organizations to be overseen by Community Giving Foundation, which currently manages the district’s capital campaign.
Coup said that the foundation has seen a 12.1% rate of return on the funds overseen by the Community Giving Foundation.
The second request was to create a fund development position to cultivate a donor base and manage fundraising and grants under a single roof following the success of the district’s capital campaign. Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan said the capital campaign fund, used to fund projects like the new health and fitness center and the current renovations to the athletic stadium, now sits above $900,000.
Andrew Rantz, co-principal at Milton High School, discussed the proposed elimination of the Career and Technical (CTE) Education drafting program.
Rantz said enrollment across all three years of the drafting program, from 10th to 12th grade, had declined from 12 students in 2018 to only three for the upcoming school year.
Rantz suggested the program be closed at the end of this school year and absorbed into the existing CTE diversified occupations program. That program, which has an enrollment of 28 students projected for the coming school year, is run only in a part-time capacity this year. Rantz also recommended that it be upgraded to a full-time position going forward to handle enrollment.
“It’s not an easy decision. It has been a long-time program at Milton, and I do think it still has a need, but I think we can still fulfill that need... through (the diversified occupations) program along with a number of other interests and more students,” he said.
The board discussed the sale of the district’s property on Center Street and the Sodom School, a historic one-room school building on Route 45.
“I have no idea why we would consider selling that property,” said Weaver, of the Sodom School, citing the historical value, investment and volunteer work put into it.
Board member Eric Moser pushed back, saying that if they were selling the Center Street property then the Sodom School should be sold as well as it, “serves minimal use to the district.”
He added that should the board decide to keep one property then the other should be kept as well.
Board member Joshua Hunt agreed with Moser, while board Vice President Andrew Frederick said he thought the sales should be voted on separately, pointing out that the Sodom School property had more historical value than the lot at Center Street.
Fink said the current yearly costs to the district are approximately $2,000 for the Sodom School and $12,887 for the Center Street property.
Board member Lindsay Kessler was not present at the meeting.
The meeting ended with an executive session to discuss personnel. Board president Christine Rantz said the board is finalizing the details of the superintendent search. A vote on the new superintendent will be held at the May 17 board meeting.
