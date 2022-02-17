District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 24-year-old Williamsport man has been cited with a number of misdemeanors and summary counts following a traffic stop at 4:57 p.m. Jan. 3 along Route 15 southbound, White Deer Township, Union County.
Maleak Glenn Benjamin was stopped for allegedly traveling 81 mph in a 55 mph zone. During the stop, police said an odor of marijuana was detected and two baggies of suspected marijuana were discovered on Benjamin.
Benjamin was charged with misdemeanor counts of DUI (three counts), possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, and summary counts of exceed 55 mph in other location by 26 mph, careless driving, driving without a license, failure to notify change of address and violate hazard regulation.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. March 1.
DUI
GREGG TOWNSHIP — A Lewisburg man has been charged with misdemeanor DUI and related counts following a two-vehicle crash at 4:02 a.m. Nov. 24 along Route 15 at Route 44, Gregg Township, Union County.
Zachary Charles Shambach, 21, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and summary counts of disregard traffic lane, reckless driving, careless driving and failure to use safety belt. Shambach allegedly showed signs of impairment and related he had been drinking prior to driving. Later tests showed his blood-alcohol content to be .091%, police noted.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, March 8.
Simple assault
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A White Deer man has been charged with simple assault and related accounts following an alleged incident with his tenant at 11:13 a.m. Jan. 26, along Gray Hill Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
Ronald J. Barraclough, 63, was charged with a misdemeanor count of simple assault and summary counts of harassment and criminal mischief. Barraclough allegedly poked the man’s head with the end of his cane and allegedly drew a handgun and pointed it at the man.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 8.
Theft by deception
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A Hazel Hurst woman has been charged with misdemeanor counts of theft by deception and receiving stolen property after she allegedly failed to make good on bad checks in the amount of $1,995.62.
Amanda Le Johns, 22, was charged after the alleged incidents Oct. 16, 2019 through Feb. 14, 2020, at W.A. DeHart, White Deer Township, Union County.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 5.
Watsontown Police Department Forgery
DEWART — Police from Watsontown, Milton and state police arrived at a Delaware Township address to take Logan Mathias, 25, of Watsontown, into custody on felony forgery charges. He was seen fleeing the area, reportedly due to seeing a heavy police presence.
Troopers located Mathias in the area of Route 405, Dewart, and Mathias was taken into custody, police noted. He was arraigned and jailed in Northumberland County in lieu of $75,000 bail.
State Police At Milton DUI
MILTON — A 39-year-old Sunbury woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI following a traffic stop at 2:24 a.m. Feb. 12 along Broadway Street and Brown Avenue, Milton, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2009 Hyundai Sonata was stopped.
1-vehicle crash
UNION TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a one-vehicle crash reported at 4:14 p.m. Feb. 14 along Westbranch Highway, Union Township, Union County.
Rena M. Koch, 35, of Lewisburg, was traveling north in a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze which crossed into the southbound lanes, left the roadway and struck an embankment. Koch was reportedly not belted and sustained a suspected minor injury but refused transport.
Hit and run
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted after an alleged hit and run at 5:38 p.m. Feb. 14 along I-80 westbound at mile marker 223, Valley Township, Montour County.
A westbound vehicle was traveling in the right lane when it merged left and its rear driver side trailer struck the front passenger side of a 2022 Freightliner driven by Robertmann V. Blaise, 38, of Port Saint Lucie, Fla., police noted. The suspect tractor and trailer failed to stop and continued west.
Hit and run
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — A Williamstown man was not injured following a one-vehicle crash at 8:16 a.m. Feb. 13 along Weikert Road, Hartley Township, Union County.
A 2012 Nissan Rogue driven by Steven R. Ziegler, 45, was traveling west when it went off the north side of the roadway, struck a ditch and mailbox, then crossed a driveway, struck a utility pole and ended up in a ditch. Ziegler was cited with driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
Terroristic threats
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A known, unnamed, person allegedly made threatening statements at 9 a.m. Feb. 15 along Susquehanna Trail, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
The incident remains under investigation, according to police.
Corruption of minors
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — State police are investigating a child welfare report regarding an alleged incident Feb. 9 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
A female victim was listed.
Attempted robbery
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Trooper are investigating an attempted robbery reported at 7:15 p.m. Feb. 2 at Turkey Hill, along Mahoning Street, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Victims included a 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, both of Milton. An investigation is ongoing and no further details were released.
Theft of vehicle parts
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly took a catalytic converter from a Ford E-150 at Ard’s Farm Market, 4803 Old Turnpike Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
The incident was reported at 11:44 p.m. Feb. 7 and the value of the part is $1,800, police noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Theft of vehicle parts
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly took a catalytic converter from a box truck belonging to Silver Moon Antique Store, 211 Silvermoon Lane, Kelly Township, Union County.
The theft was reported at 12:56 a.m. Feb. 8. The part is valued at $1,800 and was taken from an Isuzu truck. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A 70-year-old Dauphin man was arrested and charged after an alleged incident at 9:40 a.m. Feb. 9 at Silvermoon Consignment Barn, 150 Silvermoon Lane, Kelly Township, Union County.
Gary Clearwater was allegedly identified during a theft investigation. He was charged with stealing an antique cast iron pan valued at $300.
Retail theft
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a report of a theft at Dollar General, 348 E. Chestnut St., Buffalo Township, Union County.
The theft of an $8 sweatshirt was reported at 2:46 p.m. Feb. 8. Upon further investigation, store officials did not wish to pursue charges, police noted.
Union County Deed transfers
• Theodore Paar, Cathleen Paar to Colin Michael O’Hara, Sarah Jane Hartman, property in Union Township, $1.
• Warren M. Zimmerman, Mabel R. Zimmerman to Clayton O. Zimmerman, Lucindan W. Zimmerman, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• John David Weaver, Emma N. Weaver to Warren M. Zimmerman, Mabel R. Zimmerman, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Andrew S. Hoover, Kathleen M. Hoover to Andrew S. Hoover, Kathleen M. Hoover, Leroy M. Hoover, Eva Z. Hoover, Earl S. Hoover, Clara M. Hoover, Joel L. Reinford, Mabel S. Reinford, Samuel S. Hoover, Phoebe J. Hoover, Raymond S. Hoover, Miriam G. Hoover, Marvin S. Hoover, Marlene F. Hoover, Nevin R. Newswanger, Anna S. Newswanger, Matthew B. Bennetch, Larua S. Bennetch, Leroy S. Hoover, Eunice F. Hoover, Jason E. Scearce, Mildred S. Scearce, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Andrew S. Hoover, Kathleen M. Hoover, Leroy W. Hoover, Eva Z. Hoover, Earl S. Hoover, Clara M. Hoover, Joel L. Renford, Mabel S. Reinford, Samuel S. Hoover, Phoebe J. Hoover, Raymond S. Hoover,Miriam G. Hoover, Marvin S. Hoover, Marlene F. Hoover, Nevin R. Newswanger, Anna S. Newswanger, Matthew B. Bennetch, Laura S. Bennetch, Leroy S. Hoover, Eunice F. Hoover, Jason E. Scearce, Mildred S. Scearce to Leroy S. Hoover, Eunice F. Hoover, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Ropbert G. McCahan, Patricia McCahan to Lorraine D. McCahan, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Devajit Gogoi, Radhika Gogoi to John S. Quick, Chelsea R. Cero, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Luke Bender, Kayla Bender to Brandon M. Daldo, Emily D. Ritner, propertry in Gregg Township, $1.
• Mark Izumi, Christiana Izumi to Adam L. Umbel, Jeri L. Pfleegor, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• James M. Unger, James M. Unger Jr., Juli A. Unger to James M. Unger, property in West Buffalo Townsihp, $1.
• Elvin E. Stoltzfus, Molly B. Stoltzfus to Northland Capital Financial Services LLC, property in Kelly Township, severance, no cash consideration.
• Charles J. Koveleskie, Elaine S. Koveleskie to Mark A. Doresky, Christina Garvey, property in White Deer Township, $165,000.
• Philip L. Regelman, Holly E. Warnick to Anthony Castucci, Michaela Ghigliazza, property in West Buffalo Township, $412,000.
• Ricky L. Bastian to Union County, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Charlotte W. Prowant to Union County, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Viola J. Camp estate, Duane A. Camp executor to H2O Holdings LLC, property in Hartley Township, $75,000.
• Samuel U. Beiler, Dorothy A. Beiler to Nathaniel C. Elser, Ashley J. Elser, property in Lewis Township, corrective deed, $1.
Divorces granted
• Teira J. Knarr, Brandon L. Knarr, 5 years
• Nicholas Jon Hesman, Stephanie Lynn Hesman, 9 months
• Maxim Novikov, Renata Rozovsky, 5 years
