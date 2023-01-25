Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Snow during the morning will give way to a mixture of rain and snow during the afternoon. High 37F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly in the evening. Low 34F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.