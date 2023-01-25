State Police at Selinsgrove DUI
SHAMOKIN DAM — Zachary Hoffmann, 27, of Sunbury, was taken into custody after troopers said he was found to be operating a 2012 Hyundai Genesis while under the influence of a controlled substance.
The incident occurred at 10:18 p.m. Jan. 1 at North Susquehanna Trail and Route 11, Shamokin Dam.
DUI
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Laura Kummerer, 30, of Selinsgrove, was charged after troopers said she was found to be driving a 1999 Chevrolet Prizm while under the influence of controlled substances.
The traffic stop occurred at 10:19 p.m. Jan. 3 at Penns Valley Drive and Susquehanna Valley Mall Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
DUI
SHAMOKIN DAM — Michael Mullany, 54, of Middle3burg, was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop troopers reported conducting at 10:12 p.m. Dec. 21 at South Old Trail and 11th Avenue, Shamokin Dam.
One-vehicle crash
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — A 20-year-old Mifflinburg man sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 2:40 p.m. Jan. 20 along Middle Road, Adams Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2006 Saturn Ion driven by Devin Yost was traveling at an elevated rate of speed, lost control on a curve and struck an embankment.
One-vehicle crash
PENN TOWNSHIP — A 48-year-old Mifflinburg woman sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 7:37 a.m. Jan. 9 along Salem Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2012 Ford Escape driven by Brenda Stover went off the roadway, and struck underbrush and a tree. She was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Disorderly conduct
PERRY TOWNSHIP — Martin Higgins, 68, of Mount Pleasant Mills, was charged after troopers said he was making unreasonable noise outside of his home.
The incident occurred at 2:55 a.m. Jan. 9 along Jonathan Drive, Perry Township, Snyder County.
Theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A1 Towing and Recovery of Selinsgrove reported the theft of a 2019 Toyota Corolla.
The incident was reported at 1:55 p.m. Dec. 20 along Route 15, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Trumbull Corporation, of Pittsburgh, reported the theft of a truck battery, valued at $950.
The theft was reported at 8:18 a.m. Jan. 20 at Mill and Airport roads, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Theft
SPRING TOWNSHIP — Nancy Zimmerman, 60, of New Columbia, reported the theft of a catalytic converter, valued at $500.
The theft was reported at 9:36 a.m. Jan. 22 at 1088 Middle Creek Road, Spring Township, Snyder County.
Criminal mischief
PENN TOWNSHIP — Veronica Wire, 31, of Selinsgrove, reported someone using a marker to write explicit words on her apartment door.
The incident occurred between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at 780 Salem Road, Penn Township, Snyder County. Damage is estimated at $100.
Criminal mischief
SHAMOKIN DAM — A 35-year-old Lewistown woman reported someone scratching the side door of her 2018 Ford Edge, causing $300 in damage.
The incident occurred between 4 and 6:49 p.m. Jan. 15 at Hoopla’s Xtreme Family Fun, Stetler Avenue, Shamokin Dam.
State Police at Montoursville DUI
WILLIAMSPORT — Cooper Lytle, 21, of Montoursville, has been charged with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop troopers reported conducting at 12:58 a.m. Jan. 6 at West Third and South streets, Williamsport.
One-vehicle crash
UPPER FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 47-year-old Williamsport man sustained a suspected serious injury in a crash which occurred at 9:42 p.m. Jan. 22 along Route 87, south of Betts Drive, Upper Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 1995 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Jason Grimes went off the roadway, struck a telephone pole and rolled twice. He was transported by ambulance to UPMC Williamsport for treatment of suspected serious injuries.
One-vehicle crash
PENN TOWNSHIP — A 68-year-old Muncy man escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 9:04 p.m. Jan. 17 along Green Valley Road, Penn Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Martin Allen Sr. went off the roadway, over an embankment and struck a ditch. He allegedly fled the scene, and was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Harassment
MONTGOMERY — A 17-year-old Montgomery girl has been charged with harassment and criminal mischief after allegedly striking a 41-year-old Montgomery woman, and damaging a vehicle.
The incident occurred at 6:55 p.m. Jan. 21 along Brook Street, Montgomery.
Theft
PENN TOWNSHIP — Kurtis Meisowitz-Styer, 29, of Muncy, reported the theft of a dryer, valued at $75.
The incident occurred between Jan. 3 and Jan. 17 along Crawely Hill Road, Penn Township, Lycoming County.
State Police at Bloomsburg Cruelty to animals
CENTRALIA — Troopers are investigating the death of a dog, which was found deceased at 3:17 p.m. Jan. 8 at East Center and Centre streets, Centralia.
The dog is described as being a 75- to 90-pound pit bull or pit bull/boxer mix.
Anyone with information on the dog should contact police at 570-387-4261.
Theft by deception
GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP — Peter Mastroianni, 76, of Orangeville, reported being scammed out of $300 in Amazon gift cards, via an email scam.
The incident was reported at 7 a.m. Jan. 6 along Austin Trail, Greenwood Township, Columbia County.
State Police at Lamar Missing person
JERSEY SHORE — Troopers are looking for a 14-year-old boy who was reported missing at 12:13 a.m. Jan. 22 from the area of 600 Railroad Street, Jersey Shore.
The boy is described as being white, with blond or strawberry hair and blue eyes. He weighs 150 pounds and is 5’10”. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a green Monster logo, blue jeans, brown slide-on boots, and metal glasses.
Anyone with information on the boy should call police at 570-726-6000.
