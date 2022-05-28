MIFFLINBURG — More than 70 local artisan items will be up for bid throughout June as the Herr Memorial Library’s Online Artisan Auction is conducted at https://shopsmol.com/herrlibraryauction.
Winning bids will be notified immediately following the close of the auction on June 30. Items can be shipped at the expense of the buyer.
Proceeds from items sold at the event will be split 50/50 with the artist and will directly benefit the library, to help offset daily operating expenses.
