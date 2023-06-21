MILTON — Seven members of the GFWC Woman’s Club of Milton met for lunch and an afternoon to complete one of their planned projects.
The project was to enhance the lives of some residents of the community. The club members worked to make 177 cards, and pack individual bags of homemade cookies for the residents of the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. The bags and cards were delivered to at the end of the afternoon, upon completion.
