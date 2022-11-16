MILTON — A much-anticipated renovation project at Baugher Elementary School is set to begin.

Damion Spahr — of SiteLogiQ, the construction management firm utilized by the Milton Area School District — announced during Tuesday’s school board meeting that renovations to the James F. Baugher Elementary School will begin Monday, Nov. 21. The project will start with demolition work.

Chris Shaddock can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or chrisshaddock@standard-journal.com.

