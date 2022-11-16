MILTON — A much-anticipated renovation project at Baugher Elementary School is set to begin.
Damion Spahr — of SiteLogiQ, the construction management firm utilized by the Milton Area School District — announced during Tuesday’s school board meeting that renovations to the James F. Baugher Elementary School will begin Monday, Nov. 21. The project will start with demolition work.
Superintendent Dr. John Bickhart said plans are being made for a small ceremony to commemorate the start of the work.
Spahr said he is working on lowering the cost of the project.
“When we first looked at this whole project, we had a number and we said, ‘well this number is $28.8 million we can do better, how can we take those steps?’” said Spahr. “We started taking those steps and right now, without really hurting our program that we wanted, where I’m getting to with all this discussion is that we know we’re already under $18 million and we’re continuing to push down. Some of the decisions will get a little bit harder as we go from here, but we’ve worked really hard to be able to move in that direction.”
The district is finalizing the HVAC contracts with NRG Controls North, and is working on finalizing electrical and lighting work. Fire protection and demolition are both under sub-contract.
Rachael Murphy, Central PA Girls on the Run program coordinator, spoke about the program.
Girls on the Run is non-profit organization which runs a youth development after school program. It seeks to develop social, physical, emotional and behavioral skills for young girls and a large aspect of them is training for a 5K run they do at the end of the program. The program is broken down with Girls on the Run for grades three through five, and Heart and Sole for grades six through eight.
“We have been approached by community members in Milton about having both a Girls on the Run and a Heart and Sole program,” said Murphy. “We attempted to kind of get the ball rolling in the fall, but we didn’t quite have time to get everything together and identify our coaches, so we wanted to approach all of you about trying to get it started in the spring.”
Girls on the Run is a free program for schools. Coaches lead the program and all are volunteers. They undergo a training process to become qualified as coaches.
“Our program is much more than running,” said Murphy. “People think it’s just a running program, they hear Girls on the Run and that’s what they automatically think, but it’s much more than that. Many of our coaches are not active runners. We have coaches with disabilities and all walks of life. Really what it is is an opportunity for a group of girls who may or may not know each other to come together with a role model from the community to get outside and walk, run, roll or strut a couple laps. Then they talk about building a team, building confidence, being there for one another, what it means to be a bystander and what it means to be a healthy friend and form good relationships. So, they go through running drills and exercises, but it’s all with the backdrop of talking about how to be a holistically healthy young lady.”
The board approved for Girls on the Run to use the gymnasiums and athletic fields at the Milton Area Middle School and Baugher Elementary School two days a week, after school hours, from Feb. 20 through April 28.
In other business, the board approved:
• The resignation of Kenneth Snyder, school board member, effective Nov. 11.
• The professional staff resignation of Amber Kaminski, special education/autistic support teacher at Baugher Elementary School.
• The classified staff resignation of Sherri Trate, custodian, effective Oct. 26.
• The following 2022-2023 classified staff substitutes: Mandi Budman and Jessica Knauer.
• Hiring: Katie Moore, special education professional, at the rate of $13.25 per hour, effective Nov. 14; and Henry Ferguson-Avery, seven to 12 mathematics teacher, $56,967 effective Nov. 16.
• Released time for Bickhart to attend the SAC Leadership Conference in Gettysburg, Nov. 2-4, at an approximate cost to the district $136.25. All other costs paid by CSIU.
• The transfer of Seth Decker from elementary dean of students to assistant elementary principal, at a salary of $90,000, effective Nov. 16.
The following students were recognized during the meeting: Susannah Lenig, fifth-grade student at Baugher Elementary, Elementary Student of the Month; Carly Neidig, Rotary Student of the Month; Dylan Reiff, Outstanding Senior; Adalynn Anderson, White Deer Elementary School Student of the Month; Hunter Johnson, James F. Baugher Elementary School Student of the Month; Ricardo Campos, Milton Area Middle School Student of the Month; and Heyden Patterson, Milton Area High School Student of the Month.
Charlie Mingle Sr., a custodian, was received the Panther Pride Award.
The board held an executive session on the middle of the meeting and another at the conclusion of the meeting.
