WASHINGTONVILLE — More than 100 Warrior Run students, from elementary level through high school, descended upon the Montour Preserve Wednesday for a special day which was in question throughout much of the school year.
Fifty-five participants, and an equal number of student helpers, were laughing and smiling as the high school's National Honor Society chapter held its annual Special Education Field Day.
Seniors Sydney Hoffman and Nicole Keim, who were among the students instrumental in organizing the event, said 2020 marked the first time in several years in which the National Honor Society was unable to hold a Special Education Field Day.
While the event was planned, the COVID-19 pandemic caused last year's event to be canceled. However, the students were determined to bring the event back in 2021.
In previous years, the National Honor Society members invited special education students from across the region to participate in the event. Due to the ongoing pandemic, it was deemed best to invite just Warrior Run students this year.
Hoffman said the event was in question throughout the early portion of the school year due to the ongoing pandemic and the elementary school construction project taking place on the middle school/high school grounds, where the event was traditionally held.
"We really wanted to do something for all the kids we see in the hallway that put a smile on our faces," Hoffman said.
Keim said students were disappointed the event was unable to be held last year. However, she said they understood the reasoning.
She proposed to advisor Scott Hoffman holding the 2021 field day at the Montour Preserve, for Warrior Run special education students in elementary through high school. The event was planned and organized in about two-months time.
Activities included lawn games, kickball and track-related events.
Keim felt a sense of satisfaction watching the special education students, and the dozens of high school students helping with the event, enjoying the various activities.
"It really means a lot when you are here, you can see their excitement," she said.
"It's as much fun for us as it is for (the special education students)," Hoffman added.
As he sat on the pavement playing a game of tick-tack-toe with student Ruby Frey, National Honor Society member and senior Caleb Long said he was glad the event was able to take place this year.
"I feel like we all missed it last year because of COVID," Long said. "It's cool to see all these kids happy, and to see them having fun."
He also expressed thanks to management of the Montour Preserve, for allowing the field day to be held at the facility.
Like Long, National Honor Society President Max Kennel was enjoying the interaction among students which was taking place at the event.
"I enjoy the fact that we get to come out here and help these kids have a blast," Kennel said. "It makes me smile, seeing all of them having a good time."
He and Sydney Hoffman noted that several donors contributed to help make the event possible, including the Kurtz and Whitmoyer families. In addition, Hoffman said a Youth in Philanthropy grant was used to help fund the event.
Kennel said funds were used to purchase balls and other items used during the event, as well as provide water and snacks for participants.
"(The donors) are what make this happen," Kennel said. "Usually, we do a spaghetti dinner (to support the event)."
However, he said the dinner was unable to be held this year due to the pandemic.
Hoffman and Keim both said they hope the pandemic subsides enough in future years that the National Honor Society can again invite participants from other school districts to the field day.
