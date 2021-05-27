WEST MILTON — Student musicians from Lewisburg Area High School enjoyed performing in person Wednesday night.
Along with parents and siblings, they gathered at Central Oak Heights (COH) for a special combined spring concert.
The COH Tabernacle, long a site for weddings and activities of the COH music camps proved ideal as it was safely covered and sufficiently “airy.” The outdoor performance was a change for students and teachers alike after most of the school year when musical contests and other performances were relegated to online activity only.
Daniel Schwanger, concert band conductor, was certain previous high school bands had performed at COH, but was equally certain that it had not been in recent memory. Schwanger also joined the band on tuba on some selections. Band numbers included a march, a reel and a Flourish for Wind Band by Ralph Vaughn Williams.
A Williams composition, The Lark Ascending, was also performed by select members of the school orchestra. Conducted by Andrew Jones, the World War I era piece featured violin soloist Chenchen Gu.
Choir members also had their time on the stage performing numbers which included the spiritual Joshua Fit the Battle of Jericho and Make The Hear You from the musical “Ragtime.” Concert choir selections included Blue Skies by Irving Berlin, On the Street Where You Live by Lerner and Loewe.
Both choirs were directed by Jonathan Walz.
