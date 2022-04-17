LEWISBURG — A free bike helmet give away, for children 12 and under, will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
Participants will be fitted with a CPSC regulated bike helmet and instructed on safe bike helmet use. Children must be present to receive a helmet and to have it properly fitted. Supplies for this event are limited and will be given away on a first-come basis.
For more information, call Evangelical Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200.
