MILTON — The Milton Police Department is working with the Secret Service and neighboring law enforcement agencies to investigate a series of counterfeit bills which have recently been passed at businesses in the borough.
Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer reported during Wednesday’s Milton Borough Council meeting that counterfeit bills ranging from $20 to $100 in value have been circulated at Milton businesses.
“We have reported this to the Secret Service,” Zettlemoyer said. “We continue to follow up on leads.”
In addition, he said Milton is working with neighboring police departments to study video which could provide clues to the potential culprits.
Zettlemoyer also reported that his department is investigating a recent drug overdose death which occurred in the borough.
“We are seeing an uptick in criminal activity with the warmer weather,” Zettlemoyer said.
He said officers have stepped up patrols in Brown Avenue Park as playground equipment there has been damaged.
“There are going to be some people trespassed from our parks based on these incidents,” Zettlemoyer said.
With regret, council accepted the resignation of Cpl. Dan Embeck from the department. Embeck will be starting as the South Williamsport Police Department’s chief in early July.
“I am going to be very, very sad to see (Embeck) leave,” Zettlemoyer said. “Our loss is South Williamsport’s gain.”
Embeck attended the meeting and thanked council and the community for supporting him throughout his 21 years with the department.
“I wouldn’t be able to be in this position today if it wasn’t for the borough (of Milton),” he said. “It’s been a truly wonderful experience.”
He also praised the Milton Police Department and its officers.
“This police department is, without exception, one of the finest in the area,” Embeck said. “It’s an example of how a police department should be run.”
Council heard from Matthew and Dawn Russell, of Turbot Avenue, who complained about a large number of feral cats in the area of their home.
“I bought a brand new boat two years ago and they’ve shredded one of the seats,” Matthew said. “There’s cat poop everywhere.”
Council member Charles Swartz said he has been in contact with the Russels about the problem. He said the borough’s ordinances have “no bite” to deal with feral cats.
It was noted during the discussion that the Milton Police Department two years ago visited the home alleged to be responsible for the cats. However, Swartz said “the problem has only gotten worse” since that visit.
Council President Mark Shearer directed the Highways and Protection to Persons and Property committee to explore possible options for the borough to deal with feral cats.
During her report to council, borough Manager Jess Novinger said Milton’s street sweeper was recently damaged when a Department of Public Works (DPW) employee did not lower the vehicle’s hopper and struck the Race Street underpass.
DPW Director Sam Shaffer said the sweeper will be out of service for six to eight weeks while repairs are made.
Novinger said insurance will cover all but a $1,000 deductible for the repairs.
She also announced that the Milton Community Pool is tentatively scheduled to open Friday, June 11.
The pool will be open 12:30 to 7 p.m. daily.
During his report to council, Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr said the department has logged 474 man hours responding to 31 calls for service in May, including three structure fires.
The department’s mobile intensive care unit, staffed by Evangelical Community Hospital, has responded to 130 calls. Milton’s volunteer ambulance has responded to 20 calls for service.
