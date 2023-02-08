Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Rebecca Maurer, 41, of Pilesgrove, $25 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct.
• Manuel Medina, 31, of Ephrata, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for illegal possession of a firearm.
• Daniel Mervine Jr., 30, of Mount Carmel, two years probation, $100 fine plus costs for simple assault; concurrent sentence of two years probation, $100 fine plus costs for a second count of simple assault.
• Meagan Michaud, 38, of Milton, five years probation with restrictive conditions including 90 days’ house arrest, 18-month driver’s license suspension, $1,500 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Donald J. Orr, 28, of Selinsgrove, six months probation with restrictive conditions including 30 days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance.
• Omar Sellers, 43, of Milton, $100 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct.
• Richard Spaeth, 61, of Montgomery, five years probation with restrictive conditions including 90 days’ house arrest, 18-month driver’s license suspension, $1,500 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Brian Stout, 58, of Shamokin, one to 12 months county jail, 140 days’ credit for time served, $100 fine plus costs, $2,075 restitution to Alicia and Brian Elliot for theft by receiving stolen property; concurrent sentence of one to 12 months’ county jail, $100 fine plus costs, $2,075 restitution to Alicia and Brian Elliot for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Matthew Taylor, 36, of Coal Township, time served (37 days) to six months’ county jail, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI; concurrent sentence of time served (five days) to six months county jail, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $300 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Jahiem Throckmorton, 20, of Shamokin, one year probation, $50 fine plus costs for receiving stolen property; concurrent sentence of one year probation, $50 fine plus costs for criminal trespass.
• Jeffrey Tripp, 36, of Kulpmont, three days to six months county jail, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Dorice Walker II, 22, of Shamokin, time served (77 days) to 12 months county jail, $100 fine plus costs, $60 restitution to Claudia Crabel for robbery.
• Zachery Whitmer, 31, of Coal Township, time served (66 days) to 12 months county jail, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI; $200 fine plus costs for driving under suspension; concurrent sentence of time served (66 days) to 12 months’ county jail, $50 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia; concurrent sentence of three years’ probation with restrictive conditions including three months’ house arrest, 18-month driver’s license suspension, $1,500 fine plus costs for a second count of DUI; concurrent sentence of time served (171 days) to 12 months’ county jail, $50 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance.
• Michele Wilke, 50, of Shamokin, $50 fine plus costs for neglecting animals; $50 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct.
• Ronald Wilson, 28, of Pottsville, 72 hours to six months county jail, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Anthony Zamboni, 36, of Shamokin, three to 12 months county jail, two days’ credit for time served, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance.
State Police at Selinsgrove Three-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 7:47 p.m. Feb. 2 along App Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2004 Ford Focus driven by Kayleigh Snyder, 19, of Selinsgrove, went off the roadway on a curve, and struck two cars in a driveway, a 2008 Kia Spectra and a 2016 Toyota Corolla. Snyder was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Harassment
SPRING TOWNSHIP — Donna Grace, 55, of Beaver Springs, was charged after troopers said she slapped and pushed a 41-year-old Beaver Springs man several times.
The incident occurred at 7 p.m. Jan. 29 along Back Mountain Road, Spring Township, Snyder County.
Burglary
BEAVERTOWN — An attempted burglary was reported to have occurred between 12:30 a.m. Nov. 4 and 10:30 a.m. Nov. 5 at Rescue Hose Company, 222 S. Sassafras St., Beavertown.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Stephon Hartmann, 25, of Richfield, was charged after allegedly leaving Walmart without paying for a bag of dog food, valued at $27.48.
The incident occurred at 7:50 p.m. Nov. 26 at 960 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — EMS Surgical reproted the theft of a 2014 aluminum trailer.
The theft was reported to have occurred between 4 p.m. Jan. 27 and 8 a.m. Jan. 30 at 47 Buchannan Ave., Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Theft
SPRING TOWNSHIP — Jason Brosius, 39, of Milroy, reported the theft of a pump shotgun and muzzle loader.
The incident was reported at 8:51 am. Feb. 2 at 13914 Stage Road, Spring Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville Two-vehicle crash
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 2:33 p.m. Feb. 1 along Elimsport Road, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2021 Hyundai Elantra driven by Chong Stewart, 73, of Montgomery, turned left onto Elimsport Road and struck a 2007 Nissan Altima driven by Frances Worthington, 84, of Montgomery. Stewart was cited with stop signs and yield signs.
State Police at Lamar Rape
DUNCANNON — Troopers are investigating a rape which was reported at the Clinton County Jail.
The alleged incident involved a 20-year-old Danville woman who was the victim, and occurred between 2 and 4 p.m. Jan. 20 along Ann Street, Duncannon, Perry County.
Drug possession
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP — A 16-year-old Lock Haven boy was found to be in possession of a vape pen containing suspected THC oil.
The incident occurred at 10:50 a.m. Jan. 26 at Central Mountain High School, 64 Keystone Central Drive, Bald Eagle Township, Clinton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.