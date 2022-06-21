'Bold Forecast' tells of Agnes impact

LEWES, Del. — Newspapers and radio stations played a vital role in keeping people informed as Hurricane Agnes barreled up the East Coast, notably causing extensive flooding and destruction in the Northeast.
That’s the summation of Gary Letcher, a Delaware man who practiced environmental law for years and recently released “Bold Forecast,” an approximately 300-page book focusing on Agnes and its path of destruction.
Letcher, who grew up in New Jersey, traveled to the Nanticoke area a few days after Hurricane Agnes moved through the region. He noted that his father grew up in the Luzerne County community, and that his grandparents still lived there in 1972.
“New Jersey was not terribly impacted by the flood,” Letcher noted, adding that his grandparents stayed there as the storm hit the Nanticoke area.
“Three or four days after the flood, my father and I went out to Nanticoke, to take my grandparents home,” he recounted. “Wilkes-Barre was still cut off, the National Guard was everywhere.”
His participation in the cleanup was focused on helping his grandparents pick up debris from around their home.
“What struck me, when we were leaving... the Wilkes-Barre radio station was reading, alphabetically, all of the people in the evacuation zone,” Letcher said. “It must’ve taken them four hours... One of the things about the event, was how important local media was, newspapers and radio.”
A geology major in college with an interest in meteorology, Letcher about 20 years ago started to compile information for a book on Agnes.
Like many, he initially thought of the storm as being a localized event, which devastated individual Pennsylvania communities.
“I realized this was not just a local event, it was a very widespread event,” Letcher said. “I try to tie the whole storm together, from Cuba to Canada, highlighting some of the stories in communities that were hit along the way.”
He believes the book to be the first of its kind, written in what he classifies as “popular format,” to tell the entire story of the storm.
“Beginning my research, I found many communities published books, newspaper sections... about the flood in their particular town,” he noted.
Letcher started his research in 2005.
“It’s a good thing I started then,” he said. “I was able to talk with many of the important people involved in the story who are no longer with us, including some forecasters at the River Forecasting Center.”
With most newspapers not having online archives in 2005, Letcher began pouring through microfilm.
On the front page of the Washington Post in June 1972, Letcher found an article about the now infamous break-in at the Watergate Hotel, in Washington, D.C.
“The very same day Agnes became a hurricane was the Watergate burglary,” Letcher noted.
Carl Bernstein — who became known for his reporting on the Watergate scandal which rocked President Richard Nixon’s administration — was assigned to cover Hurricane Agnes, Letcher noted.
While he initially started working on the book in 2005, Letcher set it aside when he was unable to find a publisher.
“As we approached the 50th anniversary... it became a (COVID-19) pandemic project to get it done... I thought it was important to get it out, so I self-published it,” Letcher said.
While the book focuses on the overall impact on Agnes, details surrounding the death of Lewisburg Public Safety Director Gordon Hufnagle — in the midst of an attempt to rescue Joseph and Agnes Murphy from the rising water — are outlined on a page. Four pages are dedicated to the flood’s impact on Sunbury.
In researching content for the book, Letcher came across numerous interesting stories.
According to Letcher, the Corning, N.Y., newspaper The Leader on June 22 ran a headline which stated “Sturdy dikes save Corning once more.”
“Ten hours later, the river went completely over the dike and destroyed the newspaper’s offices,” he said.
Newspaper employees, Letcher said, were able to use a hand-cranked machine to publish a two-page special edition.
“That’s the only way, for several days, the people of Corning knew what was going on,” he said, again stressing the importance of media.
The foreword for “Bold Forecast” was written by Dr. Greg Forbes, a retired nationally known television meteorologist.
While he didn’t personally know Forbes at the time, Letcher sent a few pages of copy from the book to the meteorologist, hoping to spark his interest in it.
In the foreword, Forbes notes that he wasn’t able to drive from his home in Latrobe to receive his diploma at Penn State University due to Agnes.
“Flooding from Agnes kept me and most others from getting back to University Park for that (graduation) ceremony,” Forbes wrote. “I tried to drive there, but didn’t even get 10 miles before a washed-out road blocked my path.”
He notes that Agnes made landfall June 19 in Florida as a Category 1 storm. It weakened as a tropical depression over Georgia and North Carolina, but gained strength over Virginia.
“From this time on, Agnes became a deadly rainstorm, as it linked up with a cold, slow-moving upper-air low and stalled over New York and Pennsylvania,” Forbes wrote.
According to Forbes’ foreword, Agnes caused $3.5 billion worth of damage.
Letcher notes that his book is available for purchase through all major online booksellers.
