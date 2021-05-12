MIDDLEBURG — The Middleburg Revitalization Committee (MRC) has announced plans to build a timber-frame pavilion in Charles Park. The project has been in the planning since 2018.
Because of the support of many community members and area businesses that made significant monetary donations and/or contributions of products and services, the project is now under construction.
Those who made the superior contributions include:
• Timberhaven Log and Timber Homes, Middleburg: Design services, pavilion delivery and construction installation services and guidance. A Timberhaven employee volunteer day will begin at 7 a.m. Saturday, May 15, for frame erection.
• Mid-State Paving, Middleburg: Excavation for electric.
• Tom Diehl Excavating, Mifflinburg: Excavation services .
• Ron Mowery and Son, Mount Pleasant Mills: Concrete and masonry products and installation for the block foundation and the floor.
• Beavertown Block Company, Middleburg: Block and mesh for the concrete.
• API, Middleburg: Rebar and delivery for the flooring.
• National Limestone Quarry, Middleburg: 22 tons of stone.
• Freedom Light Electric, Port Trevorton: Electric services.
• Shaffer Landscaping, Middleburg: Installation of the stone veneer on the pillars.
• Pyle Brothers Masonry, Mt Pleasant Mills: Caps for the piers.
• Coles Hardware, Middleburg: $1,000 donation.
• Walmart, Selinsgrove: $1,000 donation.
• Middleburg Moose, Middleburg: $500 donation.
• Middleburg Rentals: Use of a Telescopic Lift and a Transit to complete setup.
• Diane Klinger, MRC secretary and Donald Klinger, securing and gathering donations.
Another significant source of funding was driven by the sale of Dinner and Deals cards that many local community members purchased. The majority of card sale transactions occurred at L&L Market, Middleburg.
The will be available for friends and family to enjoy on a spontaneous basis or for more organized casual events like picnics, birthday parties and more.
Community members can reserve the pavilion for an event by contacting a member of the town council or by calling 570-837-2533.
A schedule of reservations will be posted at the pavilion. There will be no fee to reserve the Charles Park Pavilion, but the council will accept donations for its organized use.
