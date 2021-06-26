LOCK HAVEN — Friends of Bald Eagle Valley Trail will hold a 5K Walk/Run at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 24, at the Castanea Train Complex, 15 Logan Ave., Lock Haven. Registration begins at 8:30.
To pre-register, visit RunSignUp.com, click on Races and search Bald Eagle valley Trail.
The event is being held as part of Castanea Township Community Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.