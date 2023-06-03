LEWISBURG — Former Lewisburg police Chief William R. Neitz Jr. is being remembered as a dedicated member of the law enforcement community who enjoyed serving others.
Neitz, 68, of Winfield, died Sunday, May 21, at The Gatehouse Hospice, Williamsport.
"I had a great working relationship with Chief Neitz, during my police service with Milton and my continued services with the Buffalo Valley Regional Police," said BVRPD Chief Paul Yost. "I was the replacement for Chief Netiz with the Lewisburg Police Department, and he provided a smooth transition for me."
Yost added that Neitz was dedicated to the job and provided quality police services to his community and continued to do so when he worked as a detective with the district attorneys of Union and Snyder counties after his retirement.
"I continued working with Neitz on investigations and projects to improve the delivery of quality police services to the area," he said.
"Bill was a great guy and I will miss his friendship."
Union County District Attorney D. Peter Johnson worked closely with Neitz while Neitz was a Union County detective for the District Attorney's Office.
"He was the hardest-working man I know," Johnson said. "He was a true family man, a dedicated policeman and determined to keep his community safe "
Johnson said he remembers when Neitz first became a police officer.
"Bill was so young when he entered the police force that he had to have a special order handed down so that he could carry a firearm," Johnson said. "He was dedicated to his job as a policeman ever since that point.
"I think his impact working with different police departments and the Attorney General's Office while being a county detective was impeccable," Johnson continued. "Bill never shied away from anything. He always stepped up to the job."
Johnson said Neitz' family should be encouraged by the support the late chief had throughout his life.
"I can't imagine what it was like for him to go through his illness being a big, strong man and facing what he did," said Johnson. "My prayer is that the family has peace and comfort in this time of loss. The community really cares about them. I loved Bill and many other people did too. His loss is devastating."
Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch said he was "devastated" to learn Neitz passed away.
"The guy was a legend in the law enforcement community here in the valley," Piecuch said. "He did more than traditional police work. He spearheaded several high-level drug cases and was professional and took keeping his community safe very seriously.
"He was very involved in his community. His volunteering for Transitions of PA also showed his dedication to stopping abuse and human trafficking in this region. He was more than a one-note cop."
Piecuch noted that it can be difficult for family members of those who work in law enforcement.
"(Neitz' family) should be proud of his life and dedication to what he did," Piecuch said. "They shared him with us and we are all the better for it."
Lisa Wolf said Neitz was great to work with. She served as his secretary while he was Lewisburg's police chief.
"With him you always knew where you stood," she said. "If you did something wrong he would tell you about it and then moved on. He was wonderful to work for.
"He cared about his community, his employees , his staff, he looked out for all of us. His loss is very difficult. I have so much respect for him and to go this way is a tragedy."
Wolf noted that she always called him "my William" and he always had "a big hug" for her.
"He was a wonderful man, you couldn't ask for a better man," Wolf said.
Neitz began his law enforcement career in October 1974, as a patrolman with the Lewisburg Police Department. He served as chief from 2000 until retiring in 2005.
He continued to serve as a detective with the Snyder County District Attorney Office until retiring in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.