LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — An 83-year-old Williamsport woman, who was a passenger in a vehicle, died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash March 26 along Warren Avenue at Four Mile Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
State Police at Montoursville reported that Donna L. Stetts died March 31 due to injuries sustained in the crash.
She was a passenger in a 2015 Buick Verano driven by Joseph J. Stetts, 84, of Williamsport, which was stopped at a stop sign waiting to pull onto Four Mile Drive, troopers noted. The Buick was struck by a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by an unnamed 16-year-old Williamsport boy, which failed to slow to complete a safe turn onto Warren Avenue. The Pontiac instead went straight and struck the Stetts' Buick, police reported.
The teen driver will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed, driving on roadways laned for traffic and careless driving.
