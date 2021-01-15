HARRISBURG — The American Cancer Society (ACS) is once again ready to say goodbye to winter with the return of Daffodil Days.
This colorful first flower of spring represents a campaign that brings hope to cancer patients, their caregivers, and families, while providing much-needed funding that supports the groundbreaking research, programs, and services of the ACS.
“COVID-19 had a major impact on our ability to raise funds in 2020,” noted Katie Ronald, ACS senior community development manager. “But cancer hasn’t stopped, and neither has the work of the American Cancer Society. Despite a roughly $200 million budget gap that resulted in cuts to both personnel and non-personnel expenses that was caused by the coronavirus this past year, we continued to engage with people where they live their lives as we worked hard to serve patients and attack cancer from every angle through research, education, advocacy, and patient services.”
Individuals, small businesses and large corporations long have supported ACS through the Daffodil Days campaign as they made donations for flowers that have been used to brighten the spirits of loved ones or as a way of saying thank you to employees, friends, and colleagues.
“We are always so humbled by the support Daffodil Days receives each year from the community," Ronald added. "We are excited to once again be kicking off the campaign for 2021."
Daffodils can be ordered by making a donation of $10 for a bunch or $15 for potted. Tulips can be ordered by the bunch for a $15 donation. For a $25 donation, donors can order a Gift of Hope – bunches of daffodils that the American Cancer Society delivers to patients in hospitals, treatment centers, and other local facilities.
Orders are being taken now through Monday, Feb. 22. Flowers arrive the week of Monday, March 22. For information contact Ronald at katie.ronald@cancer.org or 215-845-4000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.