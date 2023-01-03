Piechuch announces judicial candidacy

SELINSGROVE — Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch has announced he will be a candidate for judge of the Court of Common Pleas in the 17th Judicial District, which serves Union and Snyder Counties.
Senior Judge Michael Sholley recently retired and voters will elect a new Judge later this year.
Piecuch, a Republican and Penn Township resident, has served as Snyder County’s district attorney for 12 years.
A practicing attorney for 25 years, Piecuch was appointed as Snyder County District Attorney in 2010. He was subsequently elected by the voters in 2011, 2015, and 2019. Piecuch serves as president of the Union-Snyder County Bar Association and is a former President of the PA District Attorneys Association. He is currently the Snyder County Criminal Justice Advisory Board and previously chaired the Union-Snyder Opioid Coalition. In addition, Piecuch is a former adjunct professor at Widener University School of Law and Guest Lecturer at Susquehanna University.
Piecuch is actively involved in the local community, volunteering for many organizations. Among them are the Snyder County Coalition for Kids; the Summer Seals Day Camp; the Selinsgrove Rotary Club; the Charles and Betty Degenstein Foundation; the Selinsgrove Athletic Council; Selinsgrove Meals for Seals; Susquehanna Valley United Way; and many area youth sports programs.
Piecuch earned degrees from Franklin and Marshall College and Albany Law School. He lives in Penn Township with his wife, Stacey, and three children. The family attends Sharon Lutheran Church in Selinsgrove.
