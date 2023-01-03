Piechuch announces judicial candidacy

Mike Piechuch

SELINSGROVE — Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch has announced he will be a candidate for judge of the Court of Common Pleas in the 17th Judicial District, which serves Union and Snyder Counties.

Senior Judge Michael Sholley recently retired and voters will elect a new Judge later this year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.