WILLIAMSPORT — Support of many kinds is available for patients where COVID-19 has intermingled with an organ transplant or organ removal.
Many coronavirus patients have reported that their physical, mental and emotional state was in flux, conditions not unusual after a person has spent weeks in bed. Similarly for the transplant patient, rehabilitation has been a must on the way back from a major health challenge.
For the transplant candidate, pre-surgical support has been helpful as well.
Tyler Wagner, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) Williamsport senior manager, said while transplants are not done at the Lycoming County facility, pre-surgical support is available for liver and kidney transplant candidates at UPMC Williamsport.
Blood tests, diagnostics, radiology and diagnostic imaging were among services available. Wagner said the service can make it so that all the patient needs to do is travel to a UPMC transplant hospital for surgery (UPMC Presbyterian/UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh, UPMC Hamot in Erie, UPMC Harrisburg or UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh).
Family support is available through the UPMC Transplant Guardian Angels program. Staff members assist transplant patients and their families during the transplant process.
“This team serves as a liaison between the transplant medical team,” Wagner added. “They make sure the patient is not alone in their transplant journey.”
Living donor transplant patients may also participate in the UPMC Living Donor Champion Program. A “champion” is picked by the patient for emotional support while they are on the transplant waiting list. The designated person also may take the lead in finding a suitable living donor for the patient.
UPMC was also involved in support for incidental expenses encountered by patients, including travel, lodging for care and connecting to national and international support group networks.
COVID-19 recovery support includes recovery clinics across the UPMC system to help medical professionals better understand the long-term impact of the virus.
Meantime, an Evangelical Community Hospital spokesperson said the Lewisburg-based hospital has a “long haul” rehabilitation program for COVID-19 patients who may still have issues related to their encounter with the virus. Respiratory weakness, nutrition issues, “brain fog” and the like have been commonly reported.
