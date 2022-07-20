SUNBURY — Organizers recently announced that registration is now open for Mostly Mutts 13th Annual Golf tournament on the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 7, at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club, Hummels Wharf.
Event-day registration for a four-person scramble will begin at noon with a 1 p.m. shotgun start heralding the start of play. The tournament entry fee covers 18 holes of golf, a cart, refreshments and the chance to win prizes.
Among the new features for 2022, pets may be honored or memorialized with on-course signs. Contact Sara Fry at sarafry2@gmail.com for information.
Prizes will be awarded at specialty holes for closest to the pin, longest putt and closest to the line. A silent auction is also planned.
Participants who bring a donation from the Mostly Mutts wish list will receive a free lunch at registration, courtesy of the Susquehanna Valley Country Club.
Registration, the wish list and more information is available at www.mostlymuttsonline.com. Checks payable to Mostly Mutts Inc., along with completed registration forms, should be sent to Sunbury Motors KIA, in care of Liz Mertz, P.O. Box 403, Hummels Wharf, Pa. 17831. Contact Mertz for information about sponsorship packages at 570-274-6131.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.