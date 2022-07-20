SUNBURY — Organizers recently announced that registration is now open for Mostly Mutts 13th Annual Golf tournament on the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 7, at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club, Hummels Wharf.

Event-day registration for a four-person scramble will begin at noon with a 1 p.m. shotgun start heralding the start of play. The tournament entry fee covers 18 holes of golf, a cart, refreshments and the chance to win prizes.

