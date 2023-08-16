Milton woman struck by car

KELLY TOWNSHIP — A 91-year-old Milton woman sustained a suspected serious injury after being struck by a car at 12:05 p.m. Aug. 5 in the Weis Markets parking lot, 6901 Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township, Union County.
In a press release issued Tuesday, troopers said Roxana Levan was injured after crossing in front of a 2019 Honda CRV driven by a 16-year-old Middletown girl.
