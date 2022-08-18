District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg DUI
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — David M. Haun, 26, of Bloomsburg, was charged with three counts of DUI, obedience to traffic control device and disregard traffic devices after an investigation.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police allege that at 2:40 a.m. July 9 along South Sixth Street, Lewisburg, Haun, who appeared to be intoxicated, entered a vehicle and began operating it. He was charged after blood test results alleged a .114% alcohol level.
Theft
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Steven L. Felmey, 64, of Winfield, was charged with felony theft by unlawful taking movable property, receiving stolen property, misdemeanor theft by deception, summary driving with a suspended license due to DUI and driving without a license after an investigation.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police allege that at about 1 p.m. July 20 at a South 14th Street yard sale, Felmey took power tools, hand tools and a muzzle loading firearm without paying for them.
District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg DUI
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — John F. Walter, 63, of Millmont, was charged with three counts of DUI and summary reckless driving, failure to keep right, unsafe movement from lane and expired inspection after a crash investigation.
Troopers were called to the crash at 11:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at Route 45 and Swengel Road, and allegedly saw a smoking device containing marijuana residue near the driver’s window.
Walter, determined to be the motorist, allegedly made a comment to a trooper about consuming alcoholic beverages but declined a blood draw.
Assault
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Heidi L. Fox, 43, of West Milton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a a verbal argument allegedly turned physical.
Troopers were called at 8:45 p.m. Aug. 9 to a Highland Avenue address for a report that a teen was struck several times in the head.
Fox was charged after troopers observed a bruise, purportedly from being struck, on the left side of the alleged victim’s head, with blood coming down the side of the face.
Strangulation
NEW BERLIN — Donald E. Boyer, 56, of New Berlin, was charged with felony strangulation, misdemeanor simple assault, harassment, criminal mischief, driving while operator privilege is suspended, driving without a license, failure to notify change of address and driving while license is suspended due to a second DUI offense after a report of a domestic incident.
Troopers were dispatched at 1:55 a.m. Aug. 11 to a Liberty Street address after a report that a male had assaulted a female and fled the scene.
A warrant was issued for Boyer’s arrest after the victim was interviewed and alleged that Boyer was responsible for cutting her cheek and causing a rib injury.
State Police at Milton DUI
WEST HEMLOCK TOWNSHIP — Carlos Caal-Pop, 31, of Houston, Texas, was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence after troopers reported finding his vehicle parked along Interstate 80 westbound, in the wrong direction of travel.
The incident occurred at 1:14 a.m. July 2 in West Hemlock Township, Montour County.
Harassment
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Kenneth Brown, 51, of Lewisburg, has been charged with harassment after allegedly brandishing pepper spray during an argument.
The incident occurred at 6:20 p.m. Aug. 14 at 363 Century Village, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Found property
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported finding a Rollfast bicycle with a wicker basket and handlebars.
The bike was found at 11:11 a.m. Aug. 16 along Broad Street, Kelly Township, Union County.
State Police at Montoursville Theft by deception
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Troopers said two suspects paid for $3.69 in items using a counterfeit $100 bill. The two then fled in a white Kia.
The alleged incident occurred at 9:52 a.m. Aug. 14 at 7-Eleven, 37 Route 54, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
