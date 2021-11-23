MIFFLINBURG — Hannah Zechman, 18, of Miffliburg, was named Miss Keystone State Rodeo 2022 Nov. 20 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. She is the third queen to wear the Miss Keystone State Rodeo crown.
Zechman competed in last year's Miss Keystone State Rodeo 2021 pageant for the title of Jr. Miss Keystone State Rodeo 2021, and was awarded runnerup.
Coming back this year, she competed for the Miss title and took home the crown.
Competing in horse shows and rodeos since the age of 10, Zechman is no stranger to the rodeo world. While studying to become a physician's assistant, she currently works part-time as a pharmacy tech. She will begin her year of reign Jan. 1.
The mission of the Miss Keystone State Rodeo Queen Program is to select young ladies from the state of Pennsylvania to be ambassadors for the sport of rodeo while being role models for younger generations.
For more information, visit www.misskeystonestaterodeo.com or email misskeystonestaterodeo@gmail.com.
