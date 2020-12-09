WILLIAMSPORT — The KISS for Kids Holiday Radiothon held on Dec. 3 and 4 in support of Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital raised $61,565.
The two-day, 26-hour broadcast featured local children who have been treated at the hospital, as well as families’ stories of how the hospital and pediatric services have made a difference in their lives.
All the funds raised during the radiothon event will stay local to provide care for children in our region.
This year’s event was the 16th annual radiothon, which has raised nearly $370,000.
For more information or to make a donation, visit go.geisinger.org/kissradio or call 800-322-5437.
