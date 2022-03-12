MONTOURSVILLE — Due to the severity of the winter storm, PennDOT is temporarily restricting certain vehicles on Interstates 80 and 180 in North Central Pennsylvania.
Vehicle restrictions reflect Level 4 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan, and will be in effect starting at on: Interstate 80, from Interstate 99 to the New Jersey State line; and Interstate 180.
On roadways with Level 4 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted.
Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles towing trailers are not permitted.
Speed limits are restricted to 45 mph on these roadways for all vehicles.
