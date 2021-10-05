Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Pedestrian stop, 12:59 a.m., St. Catherine Street; disorderly gathering, 1:07 a.m., St. Catherine Street; disorderly gathering, 1:08 a.m., St. Catherine Street; assist public, 1:14 a.m., St. Catherine Street; intoxicated person, 2:12 a.m., Market Street; welfare check, 2:58 a.m., St. Louis Street; suspicious circumstance, 3:10 a.m., South Sixth Street; DUI arrest, 3:15 a.m., South Sixth and St. Catherine streets; assist fire/EMS, 3:46 a.m., North Derr Drive; criminal mischief, 10:09 a.m., St. Catherine Street; criminal mischief, 10:33 a.m., St. Catherine Street; suspicious circumstance, 11:37 a.m., Industrial Boulevard; assist fire/EMS, 11:49 a.m., North Front Street; hit and run, 2:03 p.m., Matlack Avenue; information, 2:14 p.m., police headquarters; phone call request, 2:19 p.m., police headquarters; littering, 5:49 p.m., NOrth Derr Drive; MHMR, 8:51 p.m., East Tressler Boulevard.
• Saturday: Pedestrian stop, 12:13 a.m., St. Catherine Street; alcohol violation, 12:29 a.m., South Seventh Street; information, 12:55 a.m., North 15th Street; traffic warning, 2:15 a.m., Market Street; overdose, 2:39 a.m., South Seventh Street at Moore Avenue; 911 hang up, 2:49 a.m., Hardwood Drive, East Buffalo Township; assist other agency, 9:42 a.m., Salem Church Road, East Buffalo Township; police information, 11:43 a.m., Fairmount Drive, East Buffalo Township; property issue, 12:17 p.m., police headquarters; ordinance violation, 3:59 p.m., St. Catherine Street; damaged property, 4:49 p.m., Farley Circle at Reitz Boulevard; police information, 5:53 p.m., Park at Felmy roads, Union Township; phone call request, 7:19 p.m., South Fifth Street; domestic, 8:11 p.m., Market Street; intoxicated person, 10:43 p.m., Market Street; MHMR, 11:24 p.m., Fairsom Court; disorderly gathering, 11:30 p.m., St. Catherine Street.
• Friday: Traffic warning, 1:26 a.m., Westbranch Highway and Moore Avenue; suspicious person, 3:27 a.m., Market Street; information, 10:50 a.m., police headquarters; traffic warning, 11:02 a.m., St. Louis and South Third streets; assist fire agency, 12:04 p.m., North Derr Drive and West Market Street; assist fire/EMS, 12:16 p.m., Market Street and Derr Drive; parking complaint, 1:26 p.m., West Market Street; traffic stop, 4:39 p.m., Route 15 at St. Mary Street; traffic warning, 5:38 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Moore Avenue; burglar alarm, 5:54 p.m., Market Street; pursuit, 9:26 p.m., South Sixth Street; traffic stop, 10:03 p.m., North Derr Drive and Market Street; harassment, 11:04 p.m., South Third Street; false/check identification, 11:43 p.m., Market Street; pedestrian stop, 11:57 p.m., Wagner Alley.
State Police At Selinsgrove Theft by deception
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Troopers said Londa Bennett, 48, of Beavertown, received an unemployment check, and did not apply for the benefit.
The incident occurred at 2:57 p.m. Sept. 30 at 120 Abby Lane, Adams Township, Snyder County.
Theft of lost/mislaid property
MONROE TOWNSHIP — The wallet of a 22-year-old Williamsport woman was reported lost at 6:33 p.m. Sept. 16 along Marketplace Boulevard, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Harassment
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Troopers cited two Middleburg men after a verbal altercation turned physical.
The alleged incident was reported at 1:20 p.m. Oct. 3, at 1126 Kissimmee Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Brent Blair, 23, and Trent Blair, 30, were cited, police noted.
Possession
SELINSGROVE — A 17-year-old Winfield boy was allegedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance following a traffic stop.
Troopers said a 2001 Volvo XC70 was stopped at 12:54 a.m. Oct. 2 along North Broad Street and Route 522, Selinsgrove, Snyder County. The unnamed boy was allegedly found in possession of drugs and paraphernalia. Charges are pending chemical tests.
