You know it’s a unique situation when you’re happy that one of your favorite active drivers qualified 22nd and finished 19th in an automobile race.
Each week when I look at the IndyCar race lineups, I first glance to the bottom of the list, expecting to find seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson in second-to-last position.
This past weekend, I was pleasantly surprised to see he qualified higher than star drivers like Helio Castroneves, Scott Dixon and James Hinchcliffe.
While 22nd may not sound that impressive in a grid of 28 cars, there were more signs of encouragement with Johnson’s qualifying effort. In the IndyCar series, the qualifying times are typically very close. His time was within the same range of many of the other drivers on the grid.
It shouldn’t have been a surprise that Johnson showed signs of improvement on the Indianapolis road course as he has tested at the track, and competed in a race there earlier in the year. As terrible as he has run recently, I wasn’t expecting any improvement in his on-track efforts.
Johnson also performed solidly in the race, notching an IndyCar career-best 19th place finish. He previously expressed confidence in having strong runs at some of the west-coast road courses where the series will wrap up its season in September. I believe a top-15 finish is possible for Johnson, particularly at the track in Laguna Seca, Calif.
It’s extremely difficult to jump from a stock car to an IndyCar. To make the move at 45 years old with no open-wheel racing experience seems like a nearly impossible task.
While I don’t expect Johnson will ever win in an IndyCar, I do expect he will continue to improve next season as he races again at many of the tracks which he competed at in 2021.
I am hesitant about the talk of Johnson competing in the 2022 Indy 500. That’s a dangerous race, and given the difficulty Johnson has had to adapting to IndyCars, I’m afraid he’ll either be very slow or have a big crash.
As NASCAR shared the track with IndyCars at Indianapolis this past weekend, it was interesting that a couple of other NASCAR drivers expressed an interest in competing in the open wheel series.
Penske drivers Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney were both on television indicating they’d like to compete in an IndyCar. My advice to them is to try it while they’re relatively young, and to get in plenty of testing before they enter a race.
While Alex Bowman is now driving Johnson’s famed No. 48 in NASCAR, Kyle Larson in the Hendrick No. 5 is competing with the same crew chief, cars and team members Johnson raced with.
It’s ironic that Johnson went the last three years of his stock car career without winning, but now Hendrick Motorsports is the team to beat. Larson is the point leader, and has won a series-leading five races this year.
Outside of NASCAR, Larson keeps winning in nearly every type of race car he drives. This past weekend, he won the World of Outlaws prestigious Knoxville Nationals in Iowa.
Given he seems to be able to adapt to — and win in — every type of car he drives, I would like to see Larson compete in an IndyCar race while he’s still in his prime.
I believe he could, right off the bat, easily dominate in that series like he has since stepping into a Hendrick Motorsports NASCAR Cup car.
Little did I know as I was starting to write this column, national motorsports writer Robin Miller was penning his own column begging Rick Hendrick and IndyCar series owner Roger Penske to join forces to give Larson a ride in the 2022 Indy 500.
Miller said a driver with Larson’s talent “comes along once every 40 years.” He also described Larson as “mesmerizing in traffic or charging to the front.”
“Larson entering the (Indy 500) will sell an automatic 10,000 additional seats, and drive media coverage up to a level we haven’t seen for more than a decade,” Miller wrote. “He’s a grassroots American hero, humble and gracious, and easy to cheer for.”
