WILLIAMSPORT — Competition for nurses during the pandemic has put some hospital systems in a bind.
The competition, primarily from nursing agencies, has prompted University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Susquehanna Region (UPMC) to set up what amounts to a travel agency for nurses who would like to work in a variety of venues.
Holly Lorenz, UPMC chief nurse executive of the Center for Nurse Excellence, believed the program was the first of its kind in the nation. Its objectives included keeping nurses, recruiting new ones or bringing back nurses lost to agency work. Registered nurses and surgical technicians would be first eligible.
Some nurses, Lorenz explained later in the meeting, leave for higher paying positions to pay off student debt rather than solely the desire to travel.
"Our plan is to provide a competitive wage," Lorenz added. "We aren't in the market to beat out what the external agencies are paying. We believe our expansive benefit package that we will have for travel nurses is completely different than what external agencies are providing."
Assignments would be about six weeks long and relatively close to home. The UPMC system has hospitals or other sites in Pennsylvania, Maryland and western New York.
Wages would be $85 per hour for nurses, $63 per hour for surgical technicians. Travel allowances, about $2,880 per six week assignment, also be offered.
John Galley, UPMC chief human resource officer and senior vice president, said the system has been losing nurses to agencies. He admitted that many nurses were traveling to find higher wages and hoped UPMC could bring them back.
"We have a role for you at UPMC," he said. "We can deploy you across our entire footprint. I think it gives our employees choice, which they are always seeking, and provides a different model for the future."
Agencies, Galley added, may now be charging hospitals up to $200 to $280 per hour for nurses. However, each nurse is paid less, with the agency retaining the difference.
Lorenz added that travel nursing is not for everyone, but all tactics need to be in place to attract nurses to the UPMC system.
The program will go "live" on Sunday, Jan. 2 via careers.upmc.com with a job code of 210004LB.
