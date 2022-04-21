MILTON — A chainsaw revved and trees fell as members of the Milton/Warrior Run Kiwanis Club and the Milton Rotary Club worked together Wednesday afternoon to clean up the grounds of the Milton Public Library.
Around 20 volunteers from the two service clubs, as well as other members of the community, cleared dead branches, sticks and leaves from the lawn surrounding the library building. Volunteers removed overgrown bushes and small trees as they prepared the library for the coming summer months.
“Wherever there’s a need we try to help out,” said Shirley McPherrin, secretary/treasurer for the Kiwanis club and organizer of the joint service project.
“We try to get everybody involved and the library is a special place.”
She said that whether it’s the Milton library, the McEwensville library, or any other place that serves the community, Kiwanis and Key Club work to serve in return, and that others should too.
“Children are our main focus and the library goes right along with that,” added Jane Mertz, a Kiwanis member.
Jacob Craig, a senior at Warrior Run High School and Key Club member, said, “I do Key Club because I think it’s important to help serve our communities.”
The Milton/Warrior Run Community Key Club used to meet at the Milton library until the COVID-19 pandemic forced a switch to meetings held over video call.
Donald Emory, also a member of Kiwanis, said he has been participating in library cleanups for a number of years. He is at the library often to read and browse the online catalog.
“This place here is a spectacular place to have in our town,” he said.
Ashlee Landis, 12, and Samantha Landis, 14, said they visit the library every week. Though they’re not part of a service organization, they still wanted to come help out at the cleanup.
“It’s just a really great library in my opinion,” said Ashlee Landis.
President of the Milton Rotary Club Ginnetta Reed said the organization has participated in the joint project a couple times before.
“We do service projects every year...One of the nonprofits we give back to is the Milton library.”
Reed said the library needs the support from the community keep the grounds fresh and maintained.
She also stressed that more people should try to do service when they can. “I would encourage others throughout the community to get involved, not just at the library, but other places in need. It’s important we keep our community thriving.”
Library Director Kris LaVanish worked alongside the volunteers, loading and driving carts of small trees and branches across the lawn.
“It’s heartwarming that every year the community members take time out of their day to come do this,” said LaVanish. “We honestly could not run this place without them.”
