DANVILLE — The Danville SPCA will end four weeks of “Clear the Shelter” events with adoptions offered free for kittens, cats and dogs.
Free adoptions will run Monday, Sept. 13 through Sunday Sept. 19, at the Bloom Road shelter.
Pets will be vaccinated, spayed or neutered, microchipped for identification, treated for fleas and ticks and dewormed.
Adopters will receive a bag of toys and food sample with dogs and toys, treats and a food sample with kittens and cats.
Usual adoption fees range from $75 to $450 for puppies and dogs, $150 for kittens and $85 for adult cats or those 7 months and older.
Those adopting should bring carriers if they have them. Otherwise, they can buy a cardboard carrier for $5 which can be reused.
To schedule an appointment to meet a pet, call 570-275-0340. Appointments run from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily.
