MILTON — Investigators have been unable to determine the cause of a Monday fire which destroyed a Locust Street Garage in Milton.
Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr previously said the fire broke out just after 1 p.m. Monday in a detached garage on property owned by Michelle and Billy Fisher at 108 Locust St., Milton.
“There was too much damage to determine the cause, so it remains undetermined,” Cpl. Nicholas Loffredo, of the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Unit for Troop F, Montoursville, wrote in an email. “Any further investigative efforts will be made by the Milton Borough Police Department.”
Derr said the garage was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on scene. A motorcycle parked inside of the garage, and a Ford F150 parked next to it were also damaged in the fire.
The homeowners are insured, Derr said.
Firefighters from Milton, Lewisburg and White Deer Township responded to the scene, along with Milton police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.