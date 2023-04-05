Weis Center to feature Finnish pianist

Juho Puhjonen

LEWISBURG — The Weis Center for the Performing Arts will welcome classical pianist Juho Pohjonen for a performance at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13.

Pohjonen performs widely in Europe, Asia and North America, collaborating with symphony orchestras and playing in recital and chamber settings. An ardent exponent of Scandinavian music, Pohjonen’s growing discography offers a showcase of music by Finnish compatriots such as Esa-Pekka Salonen, Kaija Saariaho and Jean Sibelius.

