Weis Center to feature Finnish pianist

LEWISBURG — The Weis Center for the Performing Arts will welcome classical pianist Juho Pohjonen for a performance at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13.
Pohjonen performs widely in Europe, Asia and North America, collaborating with symphony orchestras and playing in recital and chamber settings. An ardent exponent of Scandinavian music, Pohjonen’s growing discography offers a showcase of music by Finnish compatriots such as Esa-Pekka Salonen, Kaija Saariaho and Jean Sibelius.
Pohjonen began his piano studies in 1989 at the Junior Academy of the Sibelius Academy in Helsinki, and earned a master’s from Meri Louhos and Hui-Ying Liu-Tawaststjerna at the Sibelius Academy in 2008. Pohjonen was selected by Sir Andras Schiff as the winner of the 2009 Klavier Festival Ruhr Scholarship, and has won prizes at international and Finnish competitions.
At the Weis Center, Pohjonen will perform: Grieg’s ballade in G minor, Op. 24; Ravel’s Gaspard de la Nuit and Chopin’s four ballades, Op. 27, 38, 47 and 52.
Tickets are also available in person from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays in the Weis Center lobby and at the CAP Center Box Office, located on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.