University recognized for sustainability achievements

Victor Udo, director of campus sustainability, Bucknell University President John Bravman and Chad Farrell, founder and CEO of Encore Renewable Energy, dedicate the Bison Solar Project on Oct. 6, 2022.

 PROVIDED BY JACKIE KERLEY/BUCKNELL UNIVERSITY

LEWISBURG — Bucknell University has repeated a STARS Gold rating and received a higher score than its 2019 rating in recognition of its sustainability achievements from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE). STARS, the Sustainability Tracking, Assessment & Rating System, measures and encourages sustainability in all aspects of higher education.

Bucknell’s report is publicly available on the STARS website. The university improved its score this year to 66.75 from 65.59 in 2019.

