EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — The upcoming police agreement meeting involving East Buffalo Township (EBT) and Lewisburg Borough would be limited to a total of two hours.
The session, called to discuss the intergovernmental agreement (IGA) which formed the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD), was planned for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10 online and at the EBT Municipal Building. About 21 seats, safely spaced, would be available for the public.
Char Gray, supervisor chair, noted that a letter was received by EBT from the borough. Gray, Supervisor Jim Knight and Township Manager Stacey Kifolo would represent the township. Gray would chair the Wednesday meeting.
The main discussion portion of the meeting would be 90 minutes, with public comment for 30 minutes afterward. Gray said municipal officials may be included in the comment section.
Gray added that a borough request to place $106,897 in an escrow account may not be necessary. The judge hearing the dispute over the regional police department would determine how to handle the financial differences between the partners. Gray said the amount would be earmarked separately in the EBT general fund.
“Those number are not final numbers,” Gray added. “They don’t represent any acknowledgment that that’s what we owe. The judge is going to make a decision as to whether there is any liability on the part of one municipality or another.”
A third-party mediator, not to be a resident of EBT or Lewisburg, will also offer services.
Supervisors also approved the 2021 BVRPD budget, which had previously been disapproved as presented, so that the department could be paid at an increased level for the new fiscal year.
Following a public hearing, supervisors approved updated floodplain regulations, integrating them into the township code. David Hines, Central Keystone Council of Governments zoning officer, stressed that the map of the flood plain has not been changed.
The revisions, required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), set forth minimum requirements and permitting for new construction or development in areas subject to flooding. Among them, manufactured homes in a floodplain shall be placed on a permanent foundation, elevated so that the lowest floor is at least 18 inches above base flood elevation and anchored to resist flotation, collapse or lateral movement. Appliances such as water heaters, furnaces and other utility equipment shall also be anchored and not placed below regulatory flood elevation.
Attorney Brian Kerstetter mentioned to supervisors that he was running for judge 17th District, covering Union and Snyder counties.
Kerstetter, who has served as public defender, in private practice and as Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission solicitor, noted he would cross-file with both major parties. He noted Judge Lori Hackenberg, his primary opponent, was the only other entrant to date. President Judge Michael T. Hudock has announced he would not seek retention for another 10-year term.
Supervisor Matt Schumacher, whose six-year term expires Sunday, Jan. 2, noted he was undecided on seeking another term. The terms of Char Gray and Jim Knight respectively expire in 2024 and 2026.
