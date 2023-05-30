TURBOTVILLE — Rudy Mummey is a vexillologist, which is perhaps the more vexing way of saying that he maintains an avid interest in studying the history and usage of flags.
“I have a few more than 1,900 (flags) right now,” said Mummey, who has been collecting flags for 68 years. “I’m aiming for 2,000.”
He typically finds rare and interesting flags online, and recently purchased two to add to his collection: A 39 star and a 42 star.
“They were never official flags. I just bought those this past week. They cost me a fortune but I have them now,” said Mummey.
Before retiring, Mummey taught English, German and theater for 39 years, at the Lewisburg Area High School.
He is a member of the North American Vexillological Association. His flags are part of his personal collection, but he exhibits them and gives presentations about them at various museums, social clubs and service organizations.
Part of Mummey’s flag collection will be displayed from 6 to 8 p.m. June 5-10, during the Turbotville Community Carnival. At 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, Mummey will give a presentation about U.S. flag history and flag etiquette. The presentation will be held in the Turbotville Community Hall auditorium.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
