MONTOURSVILLE — Lance Lepley has been named PennDOT District 3 Employee of the Month for December.
Lepley is an engineer in the district’s bridge design unit. In this role, he works on designing bridge projects, assists with the drafting of bridge projects, and works on a rotation to review Automated Permit Routing Analysis System (APRAS) hauling permits, as well as working on bridge concerns as they may arise.
In addition to his regular duties, he works with Civil Engineer Trainees and Engineering Technicians that rotate into the bridge design unit to train them in various aspects of bridge design, including how to draft and design box culverts.
Recently there was a concern that a restriction in the APRAS system was not working properly and was not flagging loads that were too wide and tall for a structure. Lepley volunteered to help look through more than 300 hauling permits to make sure no loads were automatically approved, that should not have been.
Lepley is a 21-year PennDOT employee, who lives with his daughters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.