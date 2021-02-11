WILLIAMSPORT — Inspired by the mission of the 50K Coalition, a new scholarship established at Pennsylvania College of Technology by Larson Design Group (LDG) supports diversity and honors the longtime service of the firm’s former president and CEO.
The 50K Coalition focuses on a national goal of producing 50,000 diverse engineering graduates annually by 2025. The Keith S. Kuzio Larson Design Group Scholarship at Penn College will be awarded to a full-time, diverse candidate studying in the architecture and engineering fields at the college. The yearly scholarship includes a summer internship.
Kuzio served for 20 years as LDG’s president and CEO, transforming the firm into an award-winning, 100% employee-owned enterprise with a national reach. He retired in April 2020 and now serves the organization on its board of directors and as a leadership advisor.
To support the scholarship endowment, LDG hosted a campaign to collect donations and offered a 100% match for any employee contribution.
“The Keith S. Kuzio Larson Design Group Scholarship will benefit Penn College students in multiple academic majors while fulfilling the admirable objective of increasing diversity in the architecture and engineering career fields,” said Penn College President Davie Jane Gilmour. “We are most grateful to LDG for this generous endowment, which also honors Keith Kuzio, a long-time supporter and partner of the college.”
More than 150 Penn College graduates have been employed at the company over the past three decades.
The firm’s employees visit the college’s classrooms and labs several times annually to lend expertise to students. The company also provides tours of its facilities to architectural technology classes and to gaming and simulation students, with whom they have exchanged ideas for the uses of virtual reality.
Additionally, this is the third LDG scholarship at Penn College. The company also offers The Larson Design Group/Ken Larson Scholarship and The Larson Design Group/Robert W. Ferrell Jr. Memorial Scholarship.
Founded in 1986 in Williamsport, Larson Design Group is a national architecture, engineering and consulting firm with 12 offices in five states.
