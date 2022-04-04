BOALSBURG — The Pennsylvania Military Museum, a Pennsylvania Trails of History site owned and administered by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, will begin offering unique days of access to those with special sensory needs and medical concerns.
On select Wednesdays and Sundays from April to October, the Pennsylvania Military Museum will welcome individuals, families, and community members with special sensory needs or medical concerns to visit during hours of reduced attendance and sensory effects. The Pennsylvania Military Museum and 28th Division Shrine are located at 51 Boal Ave, Boalsburg.
“Ensuring visitors are able to visit the gallery without worry of being overwhelmed and reducing attendance for those with medical concerns is important” said Director Tyler Gum. “For many individuals and families, visiting popular attractions such as historic sites also bring concern of crowds, noises, and lighting. By offering unique hours of visitation, on a weekday and a weekend-day, visitors will be able to enjoy the site with reduced attendance, subdued noise, and softened lighting.”
The date range is typically the museum’s busiest season, thus the hardest for some to find visiting enjoyable. Advance registration is required via www.pamilmuseum.org or by calling 814-466-6263.
