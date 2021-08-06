LEWISBURG — Mark A. Parrilla, 30, of Lewisburg, will be formally arraigned Monday, Oct. 25, in Union County Court on all charges filed in connection with alleged gun play along an area street.
Parrilla waived seven counts of aggravated assault attempt to cause serious bodily injury, two counts of attempted homicide, two counts of discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and related conspiracy counts, all felonies.
Charges were filed in early January alleging on the evening of June 1, 2020, Parrilla drove a sport utility vehicle and followed a green Subaru Forester in the 1700 block of West Market Street, East Buffalo Township. Shots were allegedly fired from the Subaru injuring two men standing near a home, one of whom retaliated by allegedly shooting toward the passing vehicles.
Parrilla allegedly followed the Subaru to Century Village where Buffalo Valley Regional Police said he picked up the alleged shooter and Stephen G. Reid Jr., of Lewisburg. Parrilla, who posted $100,000 bail in January, and Reid faced similar charges as alleged co-conspirators.
Daevon Bodden, 20, of Lewisburg, was scheduled to be tried on felony charges for allegedly firing back at the vehicles. His trail was scheduled to begin Monday, Sept. 20, in Union County Court.
Charges against Bodden included aggravated assault attempts to cause serious bodily injury with extreme indifference, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and firearms not to be carried without a license.
Previously, Julio A. Gonzalez, 25, of Sunbury, was charged for allegedly shooting from the Subaru and was subject to a recent pre-trial conference.
Justin R. Calzada, 24, of Northumberland, the alleged driver of the Subaru, entered a guilty plea to felony discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure. He is scheduled for sentencing Monday, Aug. 30 in Union County Court.
