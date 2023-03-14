LEWISBURG — The Linn Conservancy will present Exploring the Night Sky — a program for adults 18 and over — from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at the Bucknell University Observatory. In the event of rain, the program will be held Saturday, March 25.
The featured speaker will be Brian Garthwaite, shop tech of Physics and Astrology at Bucknell University.
