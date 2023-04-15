MILTON — A letter dated June 14, 1944, was the last known communication family members received from Army Pvt. Horace Middleton, a 20-year-old who was bravely serving on the front lines during World War II.
On Saturday, April 22, Middleton will be laid to rest next to family members in Milton's Harmony Cemetery.
Middleton was killed in action July 12, 1944, in Burma. His remains weren't identified until 2019, when DNA samples taken from a niece in Florida — Mary Snyder — confirmed his identity.
With a hearse from Shaw Funeral Home leading the way, a motorcade on Friday transported Middleton's remains 83 miles, from the Harrisburg International Airport to the funeral home in Milton, in preparation for the burial service.
Numerous entities — including American Legion Riders and area fire departments — joined the motorcade for stretches, or lined the roadway at various points along the route to Milton.
John Bower, a cousin of Middleton's, said the soldiers' parents died in 1969 and 1970, and are buried in Harmony Cemetery.
Earlier in the week, as plans for the motorcade were being finalized, Bower said he was shocked at the interest being shown in the event.
"I never realized how big this would get," he said. "(Middleton) is really going to be honored."
Bower said the Army transported Middleton's remains from Hawaii to Omaha, Neb., on March 9, as part of the journey to his final resting place.
Pennsylvania Army National Guard SFC Waylon Grove served as the casualty assistance officer on Friday. In that role, he stood by and supported family members throughout the course of the day.
Any time a deceased service member's body is transported, Waylon explained that the military assigns someone to stay with it throughout the process.
A separate Army staff sergeant traveled from Kansas to Omaha in order to escort Middleton's remains to Milton.
"He'll be flying with the body the whole way to Pennsylvania," Grove explained, earlier Friday morning. "He will go to the funeral home, and turn over custody of the remains to Shaw's Funeral Home."
Tom Shaw, of the funeral home, said it's humbling to be involved in the process.
"It is an extreme honor for us to help the family bring Horace back home," he said. "It's very humbling when you know the journey he's taken, from being missing in action, to being identified, to now coming home. It's an amazing thing to be a part of."
Shaw said the funeral home has, in the past, handled the services for soldiers killed in action.
"This one is a little bit more unique because we are not dealing with a grieving family," he said. "They are grieving, but it's not the same. It's more of a relief."
Like Shaw, Grove said it was an honor to be involved in the process.
"It's an amazing opportunity to be able to render these honors, for a service member from World War II to come home," he said. "It is (historic), especially for small-town Pennsylvania."
When the plane with Middleton's remains aboard arrived in Harrisburg, Grove said members of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard Military Funeral Honors Team transferred the casket to the funeral home's vehicle.
While transferring the casket, Grove said members of the team conducted a short ceremony confirming the identity of the remains, and rendering military honors.
In addition to containing remains, Grove said a full uniform and all of Middleton's awards are in the casket. His dog tags are hanging from a handle on the end of the casket.
On its trip to Milton, Friday's procession briefly stopped in front of 467 Water St., Northumberland, where Middleton grew up. He graduated from the Northumberland High School in June 1943.
Northumberland Mayor Dan Berard said his community was honored to be part of Middleton's journey home.
"The Borough of Northumberland is gushing with pride," he said. "Our hero is coming home.
"I believe this is a historic event for the United States of America," Berard continued. "We are a small-town borough. We know, the citizens of Northumberland know, what a monumental event this is."
Berard noted that Middleton isn't the only World War II hero to grow up in the community. The late Theodore "Dutch" Van Kirk — the navigator of the Enola Gay — also spent his formative years in the community.
Berard said it's a relief that Middleton's remains have been identified after so many years.
"We are just thrilled that Horace was found, identified," he said. "Now he's coming home to the final resting spot... that he so richly deserves."
As the motorcade approached Milton, it passed under an American flag arch set up from the Industrial Road overpass along Route 147. The arch was set up using the Milton Fire Department's aerial truck and a 1962 snorkel truck co-owned by Wayne Bieber and Vaughn Murray. That truck, at one time, had been used by Lewisburg's William Cameron Engine Company.
"It's important for not only the fire department, but people in general to pay tribute to an individual who gave his life for our country and freedoms, to have the things we have today," Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr said. "It's an honor for us to participate and show our respect for a hero from our area."
Hundreds of Milton Area School District students stood in front of the middle/high school complex on Mahoning Street and politely applauded as the hearse passed by.
"This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for our students and our community," middle school Principal Greg Scoggins, who is also a veteran, said. "Our town gets to witness the long-awaited homecoming of a great American who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
"As a veteran, I'd like to say 'welcome home private. We'll take it from here.'"
On Thursday, Milton American Legion Post 71 Cmdr. Denise Ulmer said members of the post assisted with some logistical planning of the motorcade. They will also be helping with the April 22 service.
The Legion also provided a color guard as Middleton's casket arrived at the funeral home, and a light meal for those who participated in the motorcade.
"We're proud to do it," Ulmer said. "It's a fellow brother who is coming home, finally.
"We are proud, we are sad, we're happy that the family is finally getting closure, that he's coming home," she continued. "We're very honored to be even one small part of this. We want to do whatever we can, the best we can."
Ulmer said Middleton's story exemplifies what is spoken about in services held across the country each Memorial Day weekend.
"How can we give the proper thanks to an individual that did the magnitude of what he did, amongst other ones, for the country?" Ulmer asked. "We should be thinking about what else can we do?
"It's paramount that we take and pass this on to our youth, so they know what this is all about," she continued. "It's not just a bunch of old veterans that come together and try to be patriotic. They need to know why. We need to get this out to our youth and show them, explain to them, history."
An infantryman with Company F, 2nd Battalion, 5307th Composite Unite (Provisional), Middleton and members of his unit were better known as Merrill’s Marauders.
After taking an airfield in Myitkynia, Burma, from the Japanese on May 17, 1944, Middleton’s battalion was assigned to hold the airfield and take part in the siege of Myitkyina. He was reported to have been killed during fighting on July 12, 1944.
Middleton and remains of other servicemen killed during the battle were buried in at least eight different temporary cemeteries and numerous isolated burial locations. Eventually, all known burials were concentrated into the U.S. Military Cemetery at Myitkyina, including the remains of those who were not identified.
In January and February 1946, all of the remains at the U.S. Military Cemetery were disinterred and transferred to the U.S. Military Cemetery at Kalaikunda, India. The exhumation of the U.S. Military Cemetery at Kalaikunda was conducted in September and October 1947.
The remains of the soldiers were then moved to the National Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii.
According to Grove, the Department of Defense is covering the cost of Middleton's funeral ceremony and burial on April 22, as well as for the transportation of his remains.
Grove said members of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard Military Funeral Honors Team will participate in the April 22 service.
In addition, he said members of the 75th Ranger Regiment from Fort Benning, Ga., will be in attendance. Grove said Merrill's Marauders is considered to be a precursor of that regiment.
"They are, for the funeral, sending three active-duty members, a chaplain, a lieutenant and an NCO (noncommissioned officers)," Grove explained. "After the primary ceremony is over, they are going to conduct a short ceremony... that they do for the interment of all rangers."
Retired ranger personnel are also expected to attend, he said.
According to an article which appeared in the Aug. 9, 1944, edition of the Milton Evening Standard, Middleton's family received a telegram the day prior informing them that he had been killed in action.
The article stated that Middleton last visited his family in April 1944.
"His mother received only three letters from him since he left the states," the announcement read. "The first one was dated May 31 and stated that he was then in India. The last letter was dated June 14."
