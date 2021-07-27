WATSONTOWN — A recommendation on the future of former Santander Bank building on Main Street could be made to Watsontown Borough Council in 30 to 45 days.
Borough Manager Jay Jarrett said a committee studying potential uses of the building made a brief presentation during Monday's council meeting.
"One of the things, specifically, that they're waiting for is a measured floor plan," Jarrett said. "An amateur draftsman is working on it.
"They, basically, reported to council (Monday) night that there is more information to come," he continued. "They expect to have a recommendation in 30 to 45 days."
The committee is comprised of council members Ralph Young, Dennis Confer and Fred Merrill, Mayor Russ McClintock and community member Tom Hetherington.
The Watsontown Historical Association has offered to purchase the building from the borough for $129,000, the same price the borough paid for the property in 2019.
Council has also discussed the possibility of moving the borough offices and police department to the facility.
In business actions on Monday, Jarrett said council approved closing an alley located to the rear of the Watsontown Baptist Church for a block party, to be held Sept. 12.
Approval was given to the family of Daniel Harmon to place a memorial bench in his memory, in the Watsontown Memorial Park.
The council meeting scheduled for Monday, Aug. 9, has been canceled. A combined council meeting and work session will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, in the borough building on Main Street.
