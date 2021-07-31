WATSONTOWN — "Friends told me time and time again that caring for my sick mother would be the hardest thing I'd ever done, and they were right."
Those emotional words, written by Sue Fairchild of Watsontown, are included in a piece penned by her which has been included in the latest "Chicken Soup for the Soul" book, "Navigating Eldercare and Dementia."
The book contains 101 different personal stories, submitted by various writers from across the country.
Fairchild's piece, titled "Sacrificial Service," is the third one she's had included in a "Chicken Soup for the Soul" book. Her latest published work focuses on her care of her mother, Doris Middlesworth of Milton, over the final weeks of her life. Middlesworth passed away in July 2019.
Fairchild originally wrote the piece a short time after her mother died, with no intention of submitting it for publication.
"Last year, I saw this title they were looking for submissions for," she said. "I thought 'this might work.'"
A member of the West Branch Christian Writers group, Fairchild took the piece to the group to be critiqued before being submitted.
"They helped me hone (the piece) down," Fairchild said. "(Submissions) have to be under 1,200 words.
"I'm glad it was accepted," she continued. "I feel like it, hopefully, will help other people going through that same thing... Some good can come out of the time (my mother) was struggling."
Each piece she's had included in a "Chicken Soup for the Soul" book has held a significant meaning for Fairchild.
Her first work published in the series focused on how she met her husband. The second submission centered upon her dog locking her out of her car.
Fairchild noted the "Chicken Soup for the Soul" series publishes approximately 12 different books each year.
"I went to a writers conference, the St. David's Christian Writers conference in Grove City, about 10 years ago," Fairchild reflected. "There was a lady there who was teaching about doing 'Chicken Soup' stories, how to write them. I took that course and started trying to get published by them."
A freelance editor by trade, Fairchild had her first work published in 2007. That was a piece included in a Baptist devotional book.
"I had been going to church and talking through stories in my Sunday school class," Fairchild recalled. "Roberta Brosius, my mentor, she said 'you should write that down and submit it as a devotion.' She helped me."
It was at this time that Fairchild started attending West Branch Christian Writers group meetings.
The group meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of each month. Meeting locations change and are posted in advance on the group's Facebook pages.
During the meetings, Fairchild said the writers critique one another's work, all while offering support to their fellow scribes.
"We have English teachers, Bible teachers, fiction writers, nonfiction writers," Fairchild said. "It's a really diverse group of people. Some of us have (had work) published, some have not."
She also explained the format of the meetings.
"We read our pieces aloud, someone else reads your piece aloud, that way you can hear how it's sounding," Fairchild said. "We encourage each other. It's a Christian group."
Participants read everything from devotions and Bible studies to non-Christian material they've written.
Members also discuss works they are considering writing.
Fairchild often follows advice group members give her about her writing.
"I have complete trust in my group," she said. "They have never steered me wrong.
"If it wasn't for that group, I wouldn't be where I am today," Fairchild continued. "They really encouraged me and helped me to go for this path that I'm on."
When she brought "Sacrificial Service" to the group for review, there were few changes that needed to be made to the piece.
"Everyone was like 'this is good,'" Fairchild said. "'This is going to work. This is going to be published.'"
While she's had numerous devotional pieces published, Fairchild said most of what she writes focuses on personal experiences.
"I want whatever experiences I've had to be able to pass on some knowledge, encouragement, in some way, to other people," Fairchild said. "If we share our stories with one another, life would be a little easier to get through. You draw on one another's experiences."
She is appreciative for the opportunity to have her work published by "Chicken Soup for the Soul" and praised those involved with the title for their work.
"The 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' family, it's a wonderful family," Fairchild said. "They encourage you. It's such a great organization to be a part of."
In a press release, "Chicken Soup for the Soul" editor and publisher Amy Newmark described the stories included in "Navigating Eldercare and Dementia." The book includes her on story of caring for her 92-year-old father.
"Whether you're a spouse, the grown child or the grandchild of someone who requires eldercare, you're probably in uncharted territory," Newmark said. "Our aim is to help you along by sharing the wisdom that others have gleaned from the same journey."
