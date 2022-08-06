SHAMOKIN DAM — The glam metal tunes of Def Leppard pulsed through the building as skaters illuminated by disco lights rolled, weaved and spun their way across the roller rink during a recent Monday adult skate night at the Sunset Rink in Shamokin Dam.
Originally opened in October 1980 and called the Sunset Orange Rink, it was intended to be one of a chain of roller rinks throughout the region, each designated with a color. Purchased in 2000 by current owner Larry Newman, who had been a frequent skater there, the rink is one of the few in the area still in operation.
"Back then in the '80s, everybody had a rink. Montandon had one and Milton had maybe two or three, Northumberland, Sunbury, they were all over the place," said Manager Mary Furst, who has worked at the rink since 1983.
Throughout the years the rink has played host to roller derby competitions, sock hops, all-night skates, charity events and parties and celebrations of all kinds.
"Back in the '80s and '90s we would pack this place. They would come from Williamsport and Harrisburg and all over the place. I guess they even parked across the street and would run across the highway to come here," said Furst.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused a surge in skating enthusiasm as people flocked to the rink for safe, socially distanced physical activity and interaction after months of isolation.
"Once they could start again, after being stuck at home for so long, this was something people could do to get out, see friends, enjoy music," said Furst. "The last year or so has been as good, if not better, than the year we opened. People would come and we had to limit how many people we let in to make sure we were safe and following the guidelines. We were having to turn away birthday parties with so many people calling."
While the summer months are always a little slower than usual, the rink has a dedicated group of regulars who hit the floor as often as they can.
"On Monday nights it's 18+ and you'll see the 18-year-olds socializing with the the 60- and 70-year-olds, just out there skating around together," said Furst. "You'd be surprised, the new generation comes back and I have to laugh because a lot of times kids who grew up here will come back now as an adult and they have their own kids with them."
Dale Clayton is one of those well-known regulars at Sunset Rink on Monday nights, but it's not the only rink he frequents. At 72, Clayton — known affectionately as the Godfather of Roll — has skated across the state and on any given night can be found gliding around a number of local rinks, namely Trout Pond Park Rollerskating Rink in Muncy.
"Back in the day you didn't have all these video games, so that's what you did, you waited for the weekends to come because you were going to go skating" said Clayton.
Clayton, who lives in the Hughesville area, started skating at age 3, having been born into a family of skaters, many of whom worked at Trout Pond Park. Clayton himself worked the rink in the 1960s.
"All my uncles and aunts — I had 10 uncles and aunts that skated — they all worked at Trout Pond Park," said Clayton. "When you were 3 years old they threw you in a pair of skates and said 'Go skate.' My girls used to ride on my shoulder, which you're not allowed to do anymore."
A lifelong skater, Clayton met his late wife Janice at the roller skating rink, and he said he's met countless friends through skating as well.
"I met my wife at the roller skating rink, all my friends met at the roller skating rink," he said.
While Clayton — now with almost 70 years of skating experience under his belt — refers to himself as, "an old time rink skater, a backyard skater," he also enjoys organ skating, which is accompanied by a live organist instead of the dulcet '70s and '80s jams that normally grace Sunset Rink. He said he has never participated in competition, despite popular belief, but he did give children's skate lessons.
"I try to create skaters, I'm always trying to create new skaters. It's coming back, slowly. Down south it's big now, it's coming back real big," said Clayton. "I wish more people would come out, especially in the summer months."
Jason Schneider, a Tennessee native who moved with his family to Bloomsburg last year, is another familiar face on Monday nights as he effortlessly spins his way around the rink.
"I skated as a kid, but I really picked it back up again about six or seven years ago. I skate at least once a week, I try to go twice but it's just fun to get out here," said Schneider. "It's like good therapy, you just kind of get away."
Schneider began skating again after his daughter attended a skating party and the family had so much fun they started doing it regularly. Now, he said, he and his wife skate more than their three children.
"I've gotten good in the past two years or so. It takes so long before you hit that plateau where you finally start to get stuff and once you do it all starts to come together," Schneider said. "I love to spin, that's my favorite thing, just being able to go and go and go. It's a good rush."
Throughout the year, the rink also plays host to practices for the Susquehanna Valley Derby Vixens roller derby team. While popular perceptions of the sport once cast it as pageantry, today it is a full-contact affair with teams of 15 competing in "jams" where a designated scorer tries to break through an opposing blockade to earn points on their way around the track.
"It's a great sport to get your aggravation out, it's a great exercise, and you also meet such great people," said Vixens' coach Sarge.
This year is the first year the team has been a member of the Women's Flat Track Derby Association (WFTDA), the national governing body for roller derby. The league is also a nonprofit, and donates a portion of its game proceeds to a charity voted on by the team members.
"We've always been a recreational league, so this is our first year being a competitive league," said head coach Thunder Pressure, who has been with the team for eight of its 11 years. "When we're here we practice a lot of footwork, hitting techniques, endurance, game play and strategy. It can be dangerous."
"A lot of us don't have a skating background, so practicing to become good on our feet is important, but you don't have to be a skater to do it," said Sarge. "It's all ages — over 18 — all sizes, all nationalities, all levels of skating ability."
The Vixens are preparing to compete in their last two home games of the season at the Sunbury Ice Rink, the first on Aug. 27 against the Harrisburg area Nuclear Knockouts, and the second on Sept. 3 against Southern Delaware Roller Derby. More information can be found at www.svderbyvixens.com.
