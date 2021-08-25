District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Jill R. Moss, 42, of Coudersport, was charged with a misdemeanor count of DUI and summary allegations after a crash investigation.
Troopers were dispatched at 8:35 p.m. July 29 to Route 15 and Hospital Drive for a two-vehicle crash and alleged that Moss, one of the drivers, displayed signs of impairment from alcohol use.
Papers filed also alleged that Moss declined field sobriety tests, declined a preliminary breath test, declined a hospital blood draw and that there was a beer can underneath the driver’s side door of her vehicle.
DUI
LEWISBURG — John C. Tiebout, 60, of Port Trevorton, was charged with four counts of misdemeanor DUI alcohol or controlled substance and a summary allegation after a traffic stop.
While on patrol at 4:49 p.m. June 26, along North Seventh Street near Route 15, troopers stopped a vehicle driven by Tiebout for allegedly having an expired registration.
Tiebout was charged after allegedly showing signs of impairment, admitting to marijuana use and the results of a blood draw at Evangelical Community Hospital.
Endangering child welfare
LEWISBURG — Nancy L. Schramm, 31, of Lewisburg, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children after an investigation.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police were dispatched at 6:47 p.m. Aug. 3 to 530 North Derr Drive after a call from citizens concerned that a 6-year-old boy and a 1-year-old boy were wandering around a car dealer’s lot apparently unattended by an adult.
Schramm, who police said was parent to one of the children, was contacted and came to the scene following a call to Union County Children and Youth Services.
Endangering child welfare
LEWISBURG — David M. Leon, 26, of Lewisburg, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children after an investigation.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police were dispatched at 6:47 p.m. Aug. 3 to 530 North Derr Drive after a call from citizens concerned that a 6-year-old boy and a 1-year-old boy were wandering around a car dealer’s lot apparently unattended by an adult.
Leon, who police said was parent to one of the children, was contacted and came to the scene following a call to Union County Children and Youth Services.
Controlled substance possession
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Lisa A. Ferrill, 61, of Gibsonia, was charged with four counts of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance by person not registered after an investigation.
Troopers were dispatched at 5:10 p.m. June 21 to 1 Hospital Drive after Ferrill received medical attention for an apparent seizure.
Ferrill was charged after a supervising physician alleged that pills which fell out of her pockets were either unidentified substances or narcotics for which there was no proof of prescription.
Controlled substance possession
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Quodrice D. Hendrix, 29, of Lewisburg, was charged with a felony, two misdemeanors and summary allegations after a call from a concerned citizen.
Union County Sheriff Ernest R. Ritter was called at 4:39 p.m. July 19 to a Moores School Road address for a report of a vehicle stopped on a private lot without permission of the property owner.
Papers filed claimed Hendrix, the alleged motorist, was driving a vehicle with improper sunscreening and was in possession of substances including marijuana and cocaine.
Summary trials
• Christopher J. Polito, 37, of Winfield, entered a guilty plea to obedience to traffic control devices.
• Joey A. Royer Jr., 33, of Lewisburg, entered a guilty plea to driving without a license.
• Corbin S. Snyder, 20, of Mifflinburg, was found not guilty of harassment, subject other to physical contact and not guilty of disorderly conduct hazardous physical offense.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Idecent exposure
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP —A 23-year-old Millmont man has been charged after he allegedly exposed himself in the parking lot of a local business at around 9 a.m. Aug. 12 along Old Turnpike Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
State Police at Milton charged Joshua William Brion with misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure and open lewdness after he was allegedly seen masturbating in a vehicle.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5.
DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP —A Lewisburg man has been charged with DUI and related counts following a traffic stop for speeding at 9:14 p.m. June 23 along River Road near Tabernacle Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
State police charged Drew Christopher Parker, 35, with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and a summary count of exceed maximum speed limit by 10 mph. During the stop, police said Parker showed signs of impairment and later tests showed his blood tested positive for marijuana.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Oct. 26.
DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP —Troopers charged a Mifflinburg man with DUI and related charges following a vehicle stop for an expired registration at 11:03 a.m. July 2 along Old Route 15, south of White Deer Pike, White Deer Township, Union County.
Joseph Francis Heil, 32, was charged by state police with misdemeanor DUI (two counts), and summary counts of driving without a license, vehicle registration suspended. and expired registration. When stopped, troopers said Heil showed signs of impairment. Later tests showed Heil’s blood tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26.
Preliminary hearings
Note: Defendants who waived, or had hearings held for court, are due for formal arraignment Oct. 25 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Ty Alexander Turner, 26, of Lewisburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on two misdemeanor counts of DUI and summary counts of obedience to traffic-control devices and exceed maximum speed limit by 20 mph.
• Zakary James Walls, 27, of New Columbia. Felony counts of aggravated assault and terroristic threats, misdemeanor counts of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, harassment, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and loitering and prowling at night and a summary count of criminal trespass were withdrawn.
State Police At Milton DUI
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Troopers stopped a 1995 Nissan truck and arrested a 37-year-old New Berlin man for DUI.
Troopers said the stop occurred at 6:32 p.m. Aug. 23 along Gast and Buffalo roads, West Buffalo Township, Union County. The unnamed driver was allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — A Mifflinburg woman sustained a suspected minor injury following a one-vehicle crash at 9:53 p.m. Aug. 22 along Polly Pine Road, near Hackenburg Road, Hartley Township, Union County.
Adam R. Snyder, 26, of Mifflinburg, was traveling east when it failed to take a right curve, left the roadway, sideswiped a utility pole and struck a tree, police noted. Snyder and passenger Amanda L. Snyder, 31, of Mifflinburg, were belted. Amanda sustained a suspected minor injury, police noted.
Adam will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic, police noted.
Harassment
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A New Columbia man was arrested after state police responded to a Childline referral at 9:34 a.m. May 17 in White Deer Township, Union County.
Trespass
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Someone was seen entering the residence of a 37-year-old Turbotville man, police reported.
The incident was reported at 12:14 p.m. Aug. 18 along 700 Old State Road, Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Theft of vehicle parts
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A catalytic converter valued at $100 was taken from a 2003 Ford F-250 Supercab belonging to Penn American Inc., Muncy.
Troopers said the theft took place Aug. 24 at 6840 Susquehanna Trail, Lewis Township, Northumberland County. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Theft by deception
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly used the personal information of a 47-year-old Muncy woman to open a bank account.
The incident was reported at 5:04 p.m. Aug. 23 at 1070 Laver Road, Delaware Township, Northumberland County. An investigation is ongoing.
Union County Marriage licenses
• Juan Francisco Garcia Baez, 25, Milton; Vaitza Enid Aponte Travieso, 36, Sunbury
• Stacey Fae Mowery, 29, Selinsgrove; Kyle Thomas Bailey, 33, Selinsgrove
• Daniel Lester Ward III, 23, Watsontown; Kiara Kalynn Connolly, 22, Watsontown
• Kathleen Ann Kurtz, 42, Lewisburg; Robert William Straub, 46, Lewisburg
• Robert Joseph Goff, 68, Watsontown; Sharon Ilene Sones, 72, Watsontown
• Blair Daniel Faust,27, Williamsport; Kourtlin Taylor Simonetti, 29, Williamsport
• Karen Gail Dunlap, 63, La Plata, Md.; Edward Lee Snyder, 67, New Columbia
• James Clair Herman, 27, Mifflinburg; Elizabeth Ann Sassani, 29, Mifflinburg
• Maria Nicole Magnes, 25, Lewisburg; Paul Thomas Albert, 24, Lewisburg
Divorces granted
• Richard Einsig, Betty Einsig, 17 years
• Steven Rowe Sr., Stacey M. Rowe, 29 years
• Barbara A. Gemberling, Gary E. Gemberling, 45 years
• Trent C. Houtz, Kari M. Houtz, 3 years
