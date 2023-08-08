MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Area School District school board solicitors will be retained for the 2022-2023 school year.
The board on Tuesday approved retaining Attorneys J. David Smith and Austin White, of McCormick Law Firm of Williamsport, as solicitors.
Rates will remain unchanged as follows: Professional services, $155 per hour; paralegal time, $75 per hour; attendance at board meetings, $375 per meeting, plus milage; and reimbursement for all out-of pocket expenses.
In other business, the board approved:
• The 2024 prom to be held at Willow Stone Farm.
• Berkheimer to collect Limestone Township real estate and per capita taxes, beginning Sept. 1. The board also accepted the resignation of tax collector Nancy Walter.
• The following resignations and retirements: Dan Prosseda, Spanish teacher; Dominic Bragalone, guidence counselor; Marcella Hess, aide; Kristen Showalter, aide; Kathy Finsterbush, Food Service; Holly Radel, Food Service; Saide Breon, school psychologist; Duane Snayberger, golf coach; Lauren Larned-Phibbs, LPN; Lois Roth, Food Service director.
• The following coaches: Rob Mauer, golf, $2,888; and Chris Snyder, junior high boys basketball, $1,987.
• Hiring: Alison Lorson, non-traditional education coordinator, $85,000; Sarah Hawksworth, ELA teacher, $63,475; Margaret Neary, ELA teacher, $61,250; Jonna Zimmerman, math intervention teacher, $54,000; Lauren Burns, fourth grade teacher, $54,000; Stephen Aguirre, Spanish teacher, $54,000; Sherry Sundberg, Food Service secretary, $31,142; Miriana Bachorski, aide, $13.30 per hour; Kellie Arnold, Amber Davis and Clara Kuhns, all Food Service, $12 per hour; and Tunesha Straub, Food Service, $13.11 per hour.
• Contracting Marie Driscoll, school psychologist, $375 per day, up to 150 days for the 2023-2024 school year.
The board met in an executive session prior to the start of the meeting to discuss personnel and legal matters.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
