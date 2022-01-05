Tips from your librarian

McEWENSVILLE — As she paged through a book geared toward children about Benjamin Franklin, Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library Director JA Babay noted the children’s section of a library is not age restrictive.
“That’s a hot tip from your librarian,” she said.
She used the book about Franklin to explain that she wanted to learn more about the historical figure, but was not prepared to dig into scholarly articles about him.
“If you want to know something, and it’s not in your strong area, I go to the kid’s section all the time,” Babay said, adding that books from the section contain information of interest to all ages.
Two new books recently added to the library’s children’s section are expected to be popular among patrons.
Recently, the library added “A Complete Guide to the 88 Constellations” and “The Periodic Table to the Marvel Universe.”
Babay has particularly been enjoying looking at the book focused on the constellations, noting that she’ll be an expert on identifying the stars when she’s finished with the piece.
She explained the Marvel book lays out how each of the superheroes in the Marvel Universe are connected to one another.
The new books aren’t the only things which are currently hot at the library in McEwensville, Babay said.
Currently, the library is in need of new volunteers from the Warrior Run area to serve on its board of directors.
“We had people leave the board because their terms expired,” Babay explained.
One McEwensville resident and one Turbotville resident are needed to serve on the board, along with two who live within the boundaries of the Warrior Run School District, in upper Northumberland County.
In total, there are nine seats on the board. Members serve for three years, and can serve two-consecutive three-year terms.
Babay said the board meets one time per month, with some extra committee assignments available for members.
“The main function (of the board) is to keep the library open,” Babay said. “Fundraising is a big thing. Make sure we have all the pieces in place to keep the library open.”
She said the board crafts various library policies.
“Sometimes, for grants, you need certain policies in place,” Babay said.
Board members should be passionate about the library and the services it offers.
“Our role is changing, be part of it,” Babay said. “It’s not just pick a book and be quiet.”
She said the library has computers available for patrons to use, and encourages the use of technology.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Babay said the McEwensville library has been offering virtual programs. In addition, curbside pickup of materials is available for patrons who prefer not to come inside.
The library is open noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
For more information on the library, placing a book order for pickup or serving on the board of directors, call 570-538-1381.
